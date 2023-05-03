MONTICELLO - Celebrate Sunday Funday in downtown Monticello May 7.
In addition to all that is going on in the community, downtown Monticello is kicking off their own outdoor events this week, with the Kirby Derby, Whites of Spring shopwalk, and parklet season opening this weekend.
Sunday also marks the annual Spring Boutique Bash and Market on Main in downtown.
Started in 2017 by Monticello Mercantile, the Boutique Bash began as an opportunity for local businesses and vendor pop-ups to be spotlighted on a Sunday afternoon, making Monticello a place to enjoy during a usually slower weekend day. Now having grown to an outdoor vendor faire with live music, the event offers visitors a chance to experience downtown Monticello, and get some Mother’s Day shopping out of the way early.
Vendors from jewelers, artisans, authors, and boutiques will be set up on Main and Independence Streets, with live performances from the Monticello High School and Monticello Middle School jazz bands beginning at 1 p.m. in the Mercantile Parking Lot.
Several storefronts, including Willow Branch Barkery, Maxwell’s Discount, There’s No Place Like Home, Grace & Mae Boutique, Hedgerow Pottery, and Hartfield Book Co. will be open as well to satisfy shoppers. Moon Bea Coffee will also be set up by Rotary Park.
The Boutique Bash will be this Sunday, May 7, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be rain or shine, but in the event of inclement weather, the outdoor vendor portion may be cancelled.
Additionally, visitors are encouraged to stop by Absent State Productions on the corner of State and Livingston Street, for their grand opening and ribbon cutting.
New to downtown, this music production company will have Kona Ice on site, acoustic performances by Tony Lindsey, swag bags and door prizes for visitors.