MONTICELLO – Two suspects accused of the murder of a Hammond man will proceed to trial with the help of court-appointed public defenders after both failed in attempts to hire private counsel.
At separate pre-trial hearings in June, Blayton Cota, 20, of Granite City and Jerome Schmidt, 18, of Springfield, told Judge Dana Rhoades they intend to hire their own lawyers. Both had hearings last week, and each told the judge they haven’t been able to hire their own attorneys.
“I cannot afford it,” Cota told Rhoades.
Both have jury trials set to begin Oct. 3 and are due back in court Sept. 12 for pre-trial status hearings.
Schmidt will continue to be represented by Public Defender George Vargas. Cota will be represented by Public Defender Tara Grabarczyk.
Cota, Schmidt, and a third male, who was a juvenile at the time, are accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of 64-year-old Michael Brown of Hammond. Prosecutors say Brown caught the three breaking into his garage at about 3 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2021. He confronted them and one of the suspects shot Brown.
A motion filed by prosecutors to move the juvenile suspect from juvenile court to adult court was denied by the judge.
But the Court did grant the State’s motion to designate the case as an Extended Jurisdiction Juvenile proceeding.
That means the hearings will be open to the public, unless the judge finds that the hearing should be closed for the protection of any party, victim or witness.