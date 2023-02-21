BEMENT – More than 100 senior citizens in Bement received treats earlier this month, courtesy of the Bement Lions Club and grade-school students at Bement Elementary.
In 2021, the Bement Lions Club sponsored Sweets for Seniors, with the intent to deliver a Valentine’s Day bag to senior citizens in Bement, Ivesdale and Milmine.
“It was to let people know they are appreciated,” said Holly Fuson, the activities director for the Village of Bement.
“We are all still understanding the impact the year 2020 had on all of us and especially our senior citizens,” she added. “In February 2021 we were seeing some activities come back, but we were all wearing masks and still isolated from one another. We delivered 80 Valentine’s bags including one to all residents in the Bement Health Care Center and recipients of Peace Meals. We asked the community to request a senior citizen receive a Valentine Bag by filling out an online form or contacting the Bement Lions Club or Village office.”
The response was positive and the club and village received donations from people who wanted to support the project and make it an annual event.
“The Bement Lions Club was happy to partner with other organization to brighten the day of senior citizens within our community,” said Kendra Jayne, Bement Lions Club Treasurer.
On Feb. 14, several community members met at the Bement Lions Club building to distribute the 107 Valentine bags. Each bag was decorated by a Bement grade-schooler who wrote a valentine message or drew a picture (depending on age). The bags also contained a card with a letter from a middle schooler (sixth, seventh, or eighth-grader) who introduced themselves, told them something about them, and wished the recipient a Happy Valentine’s Day (like a one-way pen pal).
The bags also contained a goodie from the Bement Library and information of resources available to them, Chapstick, pens, and of course some soft sweets.
The middle school student council coordinated the letters, filled all the bags, and included their own “gift” to seniors in honor of Random Acts of Kindness week.
“It was a fun project to be able to help with,” said Jill Clodfelter, who is the sponsor of the Bement Middle School Student Council.
“It was a consolidated effort and we have received phone calls, Facebook messages, and hugs from recipients for ‘thinking of them,’” Fuson added. “We had a suggested donation of $5/bag to help pay for the bags and all the goodies inside and the response was tremendous. We had a donation for almost all the bags and one business owner in town sponsored all the bags of nursing home recipients in honor of her family member who recently passed.