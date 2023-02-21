Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this morning, then periods of rain during the afternoon. High 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.