MONTICELLO - For Monticello High School teacher Casey Crowhurst, making students feel safe and genuinely interested in the subject matter he teaches in his English classes has been a hallmark of his 12 years on the job.
It didn’t take long for Crowhurst to make an impression on new Principal Travis Courson this year.
“During Mr. Crowhurst’s opening day activities, he used a purple karaoke microphone to speak and address the students,” Courson said. “When the students were asked if they wanted to sing something, one student actually got up and sang a song. This was on the first day of school. This speaks to the positive and safe environment that Mr. Crowhurst creates in his classroom.”
Last week, he was chosen as the News-Gazette Teacher of the Week.
I find my work important because … I remember being a teenager — it wasn’t easy. If I can positively impact kids while they’re going through this part of their young lives, then I feel that I did something important.
I became a teacher because … I wanted to help people.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is … viewing “The Truman Show” through the lens of dystopian literature because it sparks fascinating discussion.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was/is when … students become genuinely excited about a project that I’ve assigned.
Something else I’m passionate about is … my fantasy football team.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … All of my teachers at Ottawa Elementary School in Ottawa, Ill., fostered my love of school and learning.
My favorite subject in grade school was math, but I became more interested in the humanities during high school and college.
I engage students during this strange time by … Attempting to make them laugh.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … a professional TikTok influencer.