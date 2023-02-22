MONTICELLO – A community summit to raise awarenesss around youth substance use and supporting their mental health will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Sievers Center Gymnasium at Monticello High School.
Connie Gyorr, the founder of Marisa’s Purpose Faith, Hope and Love, said the group is partnering with Piatt County Mental Health Center to organize a parent presentation what will last around 45 to 60 minutes and Nadine Machkovech and Anthony Alverado with “We All Rise Together” will be presenting.
Childcare and pizza will be provided at the event.
Also, there will be a replica teen bedroom “In Plain Sight,” sponsored by Operation Hope, set up for parents to walk through to discover where teens could be hiding things from them.
Connie and John Gyorr’s 20-year-old daughter, Marisa, died of an accidental overdose in 2016.
Since then, the family has worked towards education and awareness for parents and youth about the dangers and misconceptions of drugs, vaping and alcohol abuse.