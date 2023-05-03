MONTICELLO - The Main Scoop, an ice cream shop in downtown Mahomet, is in the process of expanding to a second location in Monticello.
Co-owner Jessica Hanson said the Monticello shop is under construction at 315 W. Main St., and will open sometime this spring, “definitely before the summer season.”
If you’re a fan of the Mahomet shop, you’ll like the one in Monticello, too.
“Our goal is to have it feel and look as much like the Mahomet location as possible,” Hanson said. “We’ve had such a great support from the Mahomet community, and we have a lot of people come over from Monticello and say, oh, we wish we had something like this in Monticello.”
She and her husband/co-owner Nick Hanson also plan to have the same level of community involvement in Monticello that they do in Mahomet, she said.
One thing that will be different in Monticello is more seating — indoor and outdoor — because this is a larger space, Hanson said.
The Main Scoop doesn’t just carry ice cream. It has other treats, among them popcorn, more than 100 flavors of craft soda. old-fashioned candies, plus a new item on the menu — ice cream cakes.