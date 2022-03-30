MONTICELLO — For some, graduating from high school coincides with them gladly leaving their hometown behind.
Not so much for the three latest administrative hires for the Monticello school district.
“For me, I went through the school system here, and it was surrounded with such wonderful teachers who I really aspired to be like. I think it’s more than just the school; it’s just a wonderful community to be a part of and to raise a family in,” said Chelsi Thomas, a 2008 Monticello High School graduate who was officially hired as the Assistant Principal at Washington Elementary last week.
She will be in charge of preschool and kindergarten students, roaming the same hallways she once did as a student in Monticello.
Thomas, currently a special education teacher at White Heath, also returns to the school she started at when originally hired as an instructor for Monticello in 2014.
“I actually started my career with the second and third grade staff, so it will be good to get back with those peers,” Thomas said.
After graduating from MHS in 2008, Thomas earned her teaching degree in special education from Eastern Illinois University in 2012, following that with her master’s in administration from the University of Illinois last May.
Her vocational background — all in teaching thus far — included time at Westville and Unity before landing in Monticello.
“I’m mostly looking forward to continuing to be a part of the school system, but being able to have a greater impact than just in the walls of my classroom,” Thomas said.
Thomas lives in Monticello with her husband and two children.
Amanda Ryder
Ryder, who will become the principal at White Heath in 2022-23, is also returning home. She moved to Monticello in second grade, and graduated as a Sage in 2005.
Like Thomas, the current Argenta-Oreana Elementary School principal considers Monticello a destination school district.
“I would say, I received such a quality education from the Monticello schools, so I‘m excited to come back to the community that gave me so much. I would say my time in those schools there encouraged me to go in the direction I chose: A career in education,” Ryder said.
“It’s very exciting to me that it’s coming full circle now.”
Education runs in her family, as Ryder is the daughter of longtime teacher, coach and retired athletic director Randy Moss.
She is also used to being in a school that is somewhat isolated from others in the district, as A-O Elementary is in Oreana.
“So I am familiar with being in a different location from the rest of the team. It’s something I am used to.”
She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and later a masters in administation from Eastern Illinois University.
Ryder began her career as an English teacher at St. Joseph-Ogden High School, and has served as a principal at Argenta-Oreana for the past eight years: Two years at the middle school and last six at A-O Elementary.
“I’m very thankful for the support and well wishes, and I’m also thankful for my time here at Argenta-Oreana. A piece of my heart will always be with this district and community.”
She lives in Monticello with her husband and four children.
Kristin Cothren
Cothren is a lifelong resident of Monticello, and has worked as a special education teacher locally for five years.
Next year she will supervise the entire district’s special education program, including about 15 teachers — it can vary according to the need — along with classroom aides.
She is also the first special education administrator since the school system joined the Macon-Piatt Special Education Cooperative to be hired and paid directly by Monticello. The school district still belongs to the cooperative, but in recent years has been hiring its own special education instructors instead of paying the co-op to provide them.
“I am very honored they are trusting me with this position,” said Cothren, who is also a 2015 MHS graduate and taught at Parson Elementary School in Decatur for eight years prior to arriving in Monticello classrooms.
Like Thomas and Ryder, she could not wait to return home.
“It’s just a great community to live and raise your kids in. And the school district is top notch,” she said.
Cothren earned her bachelor’s and first master’s degree from Illinois State University, and obtained her master’s in administration from Eastern Illinois University.
Monticello closed the Lincoln school building just last year after adding a classroom wing to Washington Elementary. After getting no takers on a $400,000 minimum bid for Lincoln, the district may keep the Lincoln school, partly to accommodate a burgeoning special education population.
It doesn’t surprise Cothren.
“We have had families move to Monticello because of the reputation of our special education program,” she added.
Outside of the classroom, the new administrator keeps busy with her family, which includes her husband and three sons.