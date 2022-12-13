MONTICELLO – Closing arguments on the Goose Creek Wind Farm in northern Piatt County could be held before the end of the year, in a new timeline announced by officials Thursday night in Monticello.
Following the ninth night of testimony before the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals, Springfield attorney Scott Kains, who is serving as moderator, said that the hearings will continue as scheduled on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and Thursday, Dec. 15.
Apex Energy officials have finished their testimony, as have supporters of the project. From this point on, those opposed to the project will have their say.
Next week, attorney Phil Luetkehans, who represents several clients opposed to the project, will present expert witnesses to rebuff testimony presented by the energy company.
Two new dates have been added including Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20.
“Our hope is for the presentation and closing statements from counsel will be done on (Wednesday) Dec. 21,” Kains said. “Which at that point signal the end of these hearings with the exception of discussion by zoning board members and the vote on the recommendation for the permit application and that would come sometime in January.”
There are a number of dates that have been scheduled for January, but the timing of the vote will depend upon when transcripts of the hearings will be made available. Also, an attorney representing the ZBA, will review the testimony and present his “Findings of Fact” to the board prior to the vote, with his recommendation on whether or not Apex has met all of the standards required for a special use permit.
Following that, the ZBA will discuss the project and vote on a recommendation. That recommendation will be sent to the county board.
A timeline on when the county board will vote on the project has not yet been determined.