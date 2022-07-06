MONTICELLO – The trial for the former Piatt County Emergency Services Agency Director who alleges the county violated the federal Family and Medical Leave Act by cutting his pay while he was on FMLA leave has been extended at the request of both parties.
Last week, the plaintiff, Michael Holmes, and the county filed a joint motion for extension of time to complete discovery.
In February 2021, Holmes filed suit against the county in the Central District of Illinois District Court claiming federal law was violated when the county informed him that he would be considered “resigned” if he did not return to work with the lesser pay upon the expiration of his FMLA leave on Jan. 25. Court documents indicated his director’s salary of $37,740 was reduced to $16,000 as of Dec. 1, 2020 when the new fiscal year started. The county board effectively cut his salary when it approved the budget for the fiscal year on Oct. 28, 2020.
In his lawsuit, Holmes is asking the court to reinstate him as EMA director at the same rate of salary and benefits as last fiscal year or to a comparable position. It also asks for damages du to economic loss and for court costs.
Rob Bross is now the EMA director for the county.
Holmes was hired in June 2018 and proposed a tripling of his budget for 2019-2020 including a salary bump from $37,740 to $65,000.
He said the increase was necessary to bring the department into a full-time agency.
The court granted the motion for the extension. All discovery material is now due by Dec. 1. All motions regarding the case need to be filed by May 1, 2023.
A final pre-trial conference is set for April 6 and the jury trial is scheduled to begin May 1.
The county is also trying to find an answer about a cell phone that was purchased apparently while Holmes was employed.
The phone is described as a pink Iphone and officials believe that it was not purchased for use by any EMA staff members.