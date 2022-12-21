MONTICELLO – The trial for one of three suspects in the murder of a Hammond man will begin Jan. 9, but the trial for a second man will be delayed despite his objection.
Jerome Schmidt, 18, appeared in court Dec. 12 and both sides told Judge Dana Rhoades they were ready to go forward with the trial in January.
Public defender George Vargas is representing Schmidt.
“We are ready to proceed,” Vargas said.
Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry said the prosecution was also ready. His case will begin Jan. 9 in Monticello.
But the trial for Blayton Coda, 20, of Granite City has hit another delay. His public defender, Tara Grabarczyk, has a back issue, which is expected to require surgery, and she will not be able to proceed.
Her law partner, Suzanne Wells told the court that Grabarczyk is not able to stand or sit for lengths of time and she would be unable to handle the effects of a trial.
On Dec., 9, Grabarczyk filed a motion to continue, but Cota objected to the motion made on his behalf.
“I do not agree with a motion to continue,” he told Rhoades on Dec. 12. “I’ve already been sitting in county jail for 15 months.”
While Rhoades understood his desire to move forward with the trial, she told Cota it may be impossible under the circumstances.
“I have been in her position with back issues and these chairs are not comfortable for someone with back issues,” she said. “I will contact other attorneys and see if someone else would be willing to take the case, but it would be highly unlikely that someone would be ready to go to trial on such a case by Jan. 9.”
Cota responded by saying he did not want to wait, but the judge explained that he may not have a choice.
On Dec. 16, Rhoades announced that Diane Couri, an attorney from Decatur, had agreed to take the case.
“We are not ready to proceed at this time,” Couri told Rhoades after meeting with Cota before the hearing. “I just received the discovery and have not had a chance to look through it.”
Cota told Rhoades he was okay with the delay.
A status hearing is set for Jan. 23 to provide an update on when the trial may be set.
Cota, Schmidt and a juvenile suspect are accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of 64-year-old Michael Brown of Hammond. Prosecutors say Brown caught them breaking into his garage in the early morning hours of Jan. 26, 2021. After confronting them, he was shot by one of them. The three were charged with first-degree murder after their arrest in the fall of 2021.
The court denied the defendant’s motion to reconsider the juvenile’s case to be classified as an EJJ proceeding. Previously, Judge Dana Rhoades denied a motion to move the case from juvenile curt to adult court, but Rhoades did grant the State’s motion to designate the case as an Extended Jurisdiction Juvenile proceeding. That means the hearings will be open to the public, unless the judge finds the hearings should be closed for the protection of any party, victim or witness.
If the trial results in a plea, finding, or guilty verdict, the court imposes sentences under the Juvenile Court Act and the Unified Code of Corrections, but the criminal sentence is stayed. If the juvenile successfully finishes the juvenile sentence, the adult sentence is vacated.
The case is now set for a status update on Feb. 21.