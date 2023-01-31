MONTICELLO – The trial for a second man accused of murder of a Hammond man is scheduled to begin in April.
The trial for Blayton Cota, 20, of Granite City, will begin April 3. A pre-trial status update is scheduled for March 9. Last month, Cota’s brother, Jerome Schmidt, 19, of Springfield was convicted of murder during a bench trial in Piatt County.
Another defendant, a juvenile, testified against Schmidt and accepted a plea deal to residential burglary.
Testimony in Schmidt’s trial indicated Schmidt, Cota and the juvenile were burglarizing garages and buildings in Central Illinois on the morning of Jan. 26, 2021.
At around 3 a.m., Linda Brown of Hammond, received an alert on an I-Pad and discovered that three people were peering into the detached garage on the property. She told her husband, Mike Brown, who got up, put in hearing aids and put on his glasses, and took his Glock pistol to the garage.
There, he cornered Schmidt and Cota and forced them to raise their hands and get on their knees in a corner. When the juvenile, who was trying to hide, made a noise, Brown was distracted and Cota tried to escape.
Testimony indicated Brown fired once at Cota, missing him, but then Schmidt, who was still on his knees in the corner, fired at Brown with a stolen 9 mm gun, he had on him.
He hit Brown at least six times, who later died at the scene.
Cota was called to testify in Schmidt’s trial, but invoked his 5th Amendment right to not incriminate himself.
Cota and Schmidt’s mother, Jessica Cota, also faces charges in Sangamon County for obstruction of justice, related to the case. Her trial is still pending.