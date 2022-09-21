MONTICELLO – The purchase and distribution of NOAA weather radios to Piatt County residents in areas without storm sirens is among the list of activities county officials would like to see accomplished in the next two to five years.
That is part of the upgrade to the Piatt County All Hazards Mitigation Plan.
A committee which included officials from across Piatt County, began work in November 2021 to update the plan. The plan details the past severe weather events that have impacted the county and identifies mitigation projects and activities that can be taken before a severe weather event occurs to protect residents and critical services and infrastructure.
Projects identified by committee members will become part of the Piatt County All Hazards Mitigation Plan. The entire plan will be presented for public review and comment before it is submitted to the state and federal government for approval.
Other proposed plans include subscribing to an automated emergency notification system to establish a communications community lifeline. The county currently uses Hyper-Reach, but officials have suggested that the system has not been used to its full potential.
Other possibilities
Also proposed by county officials: Install hardening materials (shatter resistant/shatter-proof windows, hail resistant doors/shingles) at the Piatt County Nursing Home and to reinforce the nursing home’s roof and include an anchoring system to increase building resistance to high winds; retrofit the Livingston Center for use as an emergency shelter; develop a database of access and functional needs populations within the county in order to identify the best method to alert these individuals to hazardous events and develop a plan that identifies sheltering options; and to become a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) participating agency. MABAS is a mutual aid response system for fire, EMS and specialized incident operational teams.
All of those projects and several others could be funded through outside sources such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and have a window to complete below five years.
Monticello officials suggested performing point repairs and/or slip lining of sanitary sewer system to eliminate stormwater infiltration, improve capacity, function and reliability of the city’s sewer system; and distribute public information materials to residents that detail the risks to live and property.
The Monticello Fire and Rescue District proposed building a community safe room with a backup generator and HVAC units that can serve as a warming and cooling center.
The last mitigation plan for the county was updated 10 years ago.
“We were supposed to do this in 2016 or 2017, and it didn’t get done,” said Piatt County EMA director Rob Bross. “Now, we have started to get this going and hopefully, the state has some mitigation grant money to throw our way. We can start getting some of these projects completed then.”
A public forum will be held to gather public input at 4 p.m. on Dec. 13.