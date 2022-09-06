MONTICELLO – The friends of Lucas Matthews called themselves the “’Burn Brothers,” but Laurel Matthews, his mother, doesn’t know why.
“I don’t think Moms are supposed to know some of those reasons,” she said.
But the Burn Brothers were among a group on hand at the Monticello Sages home football opener for a special moment, to honor, one of their own.
A team bench, dedicated in memory of Lucas Daniel Matthews was carried from the entrance of the stadium to the center of the Monticello sidelines. Taking part in helping to carry the bench were members of the 2011 and 2022 Sages football teams.
Lucas, of White Heath, was just 26 when he died of a rare bone disorder on Feb. 16, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
“This is one of those ‘full-circle’ moments,” Laurel said Aug. 26 after the bench was placed on the Monticello sidelines. “Lucas was so at home here. He liked to say his ‘brotherhood’ was here. So many of the men who came and helped carry the bench were people Lucas looked up to. They were military. One is a SWAT officer, and there are all kinds of friends who came back specifically for this.
“It’s like a piece of Lucas is now here and this is where he is meant to be. I know that sounds corny, but it fits.”
Lucas was a graduate from the Class of 2011. He served as team manager for many sports over his four years of high school that included football, basketball and baseball.
“Lucas was at every practice, he set up drills, assisted coaches with equipment and was always willing to help,” said Monticello Athletic Director Dan Sheehan. “He wanted to help serve the coaches by making their jobs easier and was always willing to lend a hand or help. But most importantly, he was willing to serve his classmates by serving as team manager, a position he took pride in with a smile. Lucas was well-loved by his friends and family.”
In the center of the bench, is a placard which reads “’Trust the process!’ In memory of Lucas D. Matthews, Class of 2011, 6/19/1993 – 2/16/2020.’
“That is the way Lucas lived his life,” Sheehan said.
Laurel said Lucas was special. While applying for a job interview with a bank, he was asked to state three things about himself.
“One of the interviews was a woman, Toni, who was like a second mother to him, so they knew each other well,” Laurel said. “But Lucas replied with ‘One, I’m reliable. Two, I’m a fast learner. And three, I’m lovable.”
He went on to be a banker and was a bank teller/teller supervisor.
“He had money in the bank when he died,” Laurel said. “How many 26 year-olds actually have money in the bank? But we wanted to do something special with that money and so I sent a note to all of his friends. When Dylan Bargman suggested a team bench for the football team, we all knew that was just perfect.”
On hand for the ceremony, were Lucas’ brother, Jimmie, and their father, Dan.
“We really appreciate all of the coaches here and the entire school district for making this possible,” Dan said. “The entire Monticello School District was just such a positive influence on his life and he would look back and say how much better his life was as a result of being involved with Monticello sports.”