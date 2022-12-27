MONTICELLO – The search is over for a Transportation Director for Piattran. Following an executive session on Dec. 14, the Piatt County Board voted to re-instate Jami Trybom into her former position.
A vote to reinstate her was not on the agenda. Instead, just a line “Personnel Action if Needed.”
“The board acted on the personnel item after (the closed session),” said Dustin Harmon, operations consultant for Bellwether, the county’s administrative consultant. “Randy Shumard moved to reinstate Jami with a cautionary letter in her personnel file and it passed five to one.”
Earlier in that meeting, Shumard, a District Three representative, had announced he would be resigning effective at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 14.
When the board voted to enter into closed session, they asked Trybom, State’s Attorney Sarah Perry and associates from Bellwether to stay. The agenda just states “Executive session.”
Trybom had served as Piattran Director since November of 2018, leading the organization through various budget challenges as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. However, friction with County Board members over payroll administration resulted in Trybom being terminated on Oct.12.
Previously, an audit, requested by the board, discovered Trybom had given herself unauthorized bonuses during the last two years, according to a report from Bellwether.
Trybom said the bonus money was due to her because of the (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) CARES Act, which provided extra funding to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Trybom subsequently filed a Step 1 Grievance with the Board to protest the termination.
On December 14, Trybom and her attorney, Ronald Langacker, met with the County Board in Executive Session to address her grievance. Following executive session, the Board voted 5-1 to reinstate Trybom.
Trybom is pleased with the outcome of the vote.
“I’m happy to be back and to serve not only the employees at Piattran, but the residents of Piatt County. I have always wanted Piattran to be successful, and I know our public transportation service is a great asset to Piatt County. I appreciate all the support I received from so many community members during this time.”
In October, the board voted four to two to relieve her of her duties. Two members who voted for her dismissal, then-board chairman Ray Spencer and Shannon Carroll, are no longer on the board.