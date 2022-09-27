MONTICELLO - Twilia (Valentine) Mackey, a resident of Monticello, will celebrate her 106th birthday on Oct. 2 with a family and friends limousine ride and dinner at Shula’s Steak House, Disney Dolphin Resort, Orlando, Fla.
She would appreciate receiving birthday cards at P.O. Box 203, Titusville, Fla., 32781-0203.
Twilia was born the third of six children to Callie and John Valentine on October 2, 1916. Twilia holds Valentine third generation farmland established in the late 1800’s in the White Heath area of Piatt County.
Twilia began her education in the one room White School near White Heath, where all grades were not taught every year. While attending Monticello High school, she frequently stayed with her Aunt Kate Valentine, a well-known teacher who lived just east of the cemetery on property now known as Valentine Park. It was a very long walk to High School since there was not a school bus to pick her up at Aunt Kate’s. She graduated from Monticello High School in 1936, and has missed only three homecoming parades due to weather and the Covid pandemic.
Twilia met Stanley Mackey (deceased) when they both attended the Centerville United Methodist Church, and were married on Dec. 5, 1936, in White Heath. They spent their entire lives farming in the Cisco area until they moved to Monticello in 1993. Their four children were John (deceased) wife Marilyn; Jean (husband Dick, deceased) Coarsegold, CA; Joyce (husband Ellis, deceased) Titusville,; and Joe (wife Jean), Pekin.
Twilia was always involved in many activities and organizations in the Cisco and Monticello areas. Twilia is excited about the new space era with launches to the moon and beyond that she can watch from her daughter’s front lawn.
When questioned about celebrating 106 birthdays, Twilia always says, “Just be happy every day!”
This story was submitted by her daughter, Joyce M. Boeringer