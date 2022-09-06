MONTICELLO — Monticello Hall of Fame recipients for 2022 have been announced.
They include Rick Stephens and Amy Walker.
Here is a little more about each Hall of Fame inductee.
Rick Stephens is the founder of Horizon Hobby, a business he started in his basement in 1985 selling radio control airplanes to hobby shops in the US.
Over the next 30 years Horizon grew to become the world-wide leader in the RC industry, with over 700 people at facilities in Illinois, California, London, Hamburg, and Shanghai.
In 2006, Horizon became 100 percent employee-owned and in 2014, sold to private equity on behalf of the employees.
Rick has served on numerous boards including the Radio Control Hobby Trade Association, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Young President’s Organization, Carle Hospital Foundation, University of Illinois Foundation, University of Illinois Research Park, Stephens Family YMCA, Pinnacle Forum, and Lead Like Jesus.
Since ending his career with Horizon, Rick and his wife Jeanene have established Investres, LLC, with the purpose of investing their time and resources in three areas: people, projects, and possibilities. This has led to the Stephens Family YMCA, a Guest House for an orphanage in Haiti, co-chairing Vision 2020 (a $35 million campaign to transform healthcare through innovative medicine and compassionate care), and active personal investments.
Rick and Jeanene celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year and today, spend their time working on various ministry and community projects, mentoring young leaders, and sharing what they’ve learned about life with their children and 8 grandchildren. Rick is the author of In Plane Sight, Making Faith the Bedrock of Your Career, which began as a gift to his grandchildren, but grew to become a manual to help successful leaders get comfortable with building their business on God’s principles.
Amy Walker is a 1980 graduate of Monticello High School and the daughter of the late Chuck and Lou Walker. After MHS graduation, she received her Bachelor’s Degree from Eastern Illinois University, her Doctor of Optometry Degree from Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University in Durham, NC. Amy began her professional career as an Air Force optometrist, a career that spanned 22 years with assignments at the Air Force Academy, Colorado, Osan Air Base Korea, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base North Carolina; Andrews AFB Washington, DC and Wright–Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Amy finished her military career at the 183rd Fighter Wing, Air National Guard, in Springfield, Illinois where she was promoted to Colonel and became the Commander of the 183rd Medical Group. Colonel Walker retired from military service in 2009. Since 2001, Amy has been an optometrist in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Science at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. Today, Dr Walker is the Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs for the Department leading a team of 50 eye care providers, and she specializes in glaucoma and scleral contact lenses for cornea disease. Amy is married and lives on beautiful Lake Monona in Madison. She owes her life and career success to her family and her 12-year education at Monticello Schools District 19. She is the sister of Tom Walker, MHS Class of ’67 and Jeannie Walker Murray, Class of ’71.