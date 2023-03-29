SPRINGFIELD – On March 16, dozens of high school students from across the 44th Senate District were welcomed to the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield by State Senator Sally Turner (R-Beason) to learn more about the state’s legislative process as part of her Youth Advisory Council (YAC) program.
Two Monticello students, Biniam Lienhart, a senior, and Louisa Rudolph, a junior, attended with Principal Travis Courson.
“I want the students to be able to leave here with a basic understanding on how the committee structure works and how a bill comes into fruition. I think the actual process is a little stranger than what we learn in your history or civics class,” said Sen. Turner. “I also want them to understand that we are just people like them. I hope they see that and know that is something that they can aspire to be a part of public service.
Sen. Turner’s YAC program allows local high school students to learn more about government through two meetings held each school year. During the fall meeting, students heard from local leaders and had the opportunity to discuss issues important to them.
“I’m going into political science, so I thought it was a good idea to come to this,” said Lienhart. “I’ve learned that communication is a big key to this. It’s important to know when to speak and how to speak while being confident is pretty crucial for what I want to do.”
“I wanted to come to the Youth Advisory Council because I am interested in the possible field of journalism or political science, so I was really excited to see how our government works and be able to experience that for a day,” Morton High School Student Arlie Akers.
““I think it is important for young people to learn about the legislative process because it affects everyone,” Heyworth High School Student Ava Longfellow. “While it may not affect us directly right now because we can’t vote, a bill that is put in place now could affect us years down the line, so it is important to be knowledgeable about the process.”
During the week’s meeting, students took on the various roles involved in the legislative process for a mock committee hearing in an actual Senate committee room at the Capitol. The students served as lawmakers discussing and voting on the proposal, concerned citizens and lobbyists advocating for and against the issue, and reporters covering the hearing.
Sen. Turner’s YAC program is open to high school students in the 44th Senate District each year.
She encourages interested students to ask their teachers and/or principals about taking part in the future.