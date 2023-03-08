MONTICELLO – Two more trees that surround the Piatt County Courthouse may have to be removed because they are starting to cause a safety concern, officials say.
Piatt County Maintenance Supervisor Doug Winder told the Building and Grounds Committee last week that the branches are starting to fall off.
“Which I don’t like because they are nice, big trees,” he added.
The trees are probably safe for another year, he said.
“We have trimmed them a lot, but if we keep doing that, they will eventually look like ‘Charlie Brown’ trees,” he said. “But we don’t want the branches falling on something or someone.”
A pair of trees were removed from the courthouse lawn in 2019.
The committee also learned that the bids will for the HVAC system approved for the nursing home will be opened and presented to the committee and full board soon. Consultants from GHR Engineers and Associates of Champaign will assist in going through the bids.
The Piatt County Mental Health Center should have almost enough money to pay for repairs on the driveway at the facility. Executive director Tony Kirkman has been patching the pothole himself, but as soon as warm weather arrives, crews will be able to patch it properly.
Maintenance crews are working on installing cables through the Piatt County Safety Complex for an updated camera system, as well, Winder reported.