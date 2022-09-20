MONTICELLO – Two waste hauler companies are interested in becoming the single hauler for residential solid waste collection and disposal service in Monticello.
City Administrator Terry Summers met with representatives from GFL and Republic Disposal earlier this month, to discuss the ‘Request for Proposals’ packet sent out by city staff earlier this year.
The only hauler currently licensed to operate in Monticello, is GFL, which was formerly Area Disposal. GFL purchased the contracts of Waste Management, which bought out Advanced Disposal of Decatur. There are four licenses availble, but the city is considering a single-hauler system.
“It was a really good meeting,” Summers said.
While the two companies agreed to most of the verbage in the ‘Request for Proposals’ packet – which outlines the responsibilities of the single-waste hauler – both had issues with one request. City officials had stipulated that trucks run only one day a week in Monticello, picking up all garbage and recycling on the same day.
“We were adamant about one day or two,” Summers said. “They were adamant about a four-day pickup schedule where they would divide the city into four quadrants.”
Summers said that the two companies explained that they would need to allocate eight trucks to Monticello one day per week, and that would allocate too many resources for one company.
“With the labor shortage, both felt that it would be very taxing,” Summers said. “And in order to get the best price and to guarantee pickup on the selected day, they felt it would work best for a four-day schedule.”
Council members agreed to make an addendum to the Request for Proposal.
“I think that gives more flexibility to the company to ensure they can pick everything up as scheduled,” said Ward 1 Alderwoman Ashley Muse. “It also guarantees a lower price, so I am all for it.”
Proposal submissions are due Oct. 11 and Summers plans to recommend a contractor at the Nov. 14 city council meeting.
Approximately 1,700 households would be in the program, Summers estimated. Multi-family properties serviced by centralized dumpsters, commercial properties and industrial properties are excluded.
The contractor will provide one 64 of 65-gallon recycling car and either one 32 or 35-gallon, one 64 or 65-gallon, or one 95 or 96-gallon refuse cart to each resident at no charge.
If approved, the contract would begin Jan. 1.