MONTICELLO – The unemployment rate was reported at 3.6% in Piatt County in April, a drop of .2 percent from a year ago and an increase of .1% in March.
According to statistics released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security, there were 8,573 people in the labor force, a drop of 70 from last month. There were 8,268 residents employed, leaving 305 still looking for work.
In DeWitt County, the jobless rate was reported at 4.1%, a drop of -8% from April 2022 and a drop of .2% from March. There were 7,228 residents in the labor force in April, and 298 looking for jobs.
In Macon County, the unemployment rate fell to 7%, a drop of .7% from last year. In McLean County, the jobless rate fell .8% to 3.8%. In Champaign County, the unemployment rate was reported at 4.1%, a drop of .3% from last year.
The unemployment rate decreased over the year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas.
“The continued positive trajectory of Illinois’ economy is encouraging,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES and the Pritzker Administration are committed to supporting businesses and job seekers as they innovate, grow, and connect all across Illinois.”
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+5.4%, +4,800), the Rockford MSA (+5.2%, +7,200), the Springfield MSA (+4.6%, +4,800), and the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+4.6%, +162,200). The Danville MSA saw no change in total nonfarm jobs. Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Other Services (twelve areas); Retail Trade and Government (eleven areas each); Professional and Business Services (ten areas); Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities and Education and Health Services (nine areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-2.9 points to 4.1%), the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.1 points to 3.7%), and the Rockford MSA (-1.5 points to 7.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 93 counties, increased in seven and was unchanged in two.
In Decatur, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 7.0 percent in April 2022 from 7.7 percent in April 2021. There were an estimated 3,246 unemployed people in the labor force in April 2022.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by +1,900 compared to one year ago.
Employment increased in Construction and Mining (+800), Leisure and Hospitality (+400), Manufacturing (+300), Educational and Health Services (+200), Retail Trade (+200), Other Services (+100), and Financial Activities (+100).
Payrolls were unchanged in Wholesale Trade, Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities, and Information.
April payrolls declined in Professional and Business Services (-100) and Government (-100).
In Champaign-Urbana, the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.0 percent in April 2022 from 4.8 percent in April 2021. The last time the April rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.4 percent.
Nonfarm employment increased by +1,800 compared to last April.
Leisure-Hospitality (+1,300), Educational-Health Services (+300), Professional-Business Services (+300), Retail Trade (+200), and Manufacturing (+200) had the largest payroll gains over the year. The Government (-300), Information (-100), Financial Activities (-100), Construction (-100), and Wholesale Trade (-100) sectors had employment declines from a year ago.