MONTICELLO – The unemployment rate was reported at 3.5% in Piatt County in March, a drop of .8% from a year ago, and down .3% from February.
According to statistics released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security, there were 8,666 people in the labor force in Piatt County in March, and 8,362 held jobs.
In DeWitt County, the jobless rate was 4.3%, a drop of .4% from February. There were 6,999 available workers in the county and 314 were without jobs.
The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in thirteen Illinois metropolitan areas and increased in one in March according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the IDES.
Jobs were up in all metro areas with the exception of one.
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.6%, +5,800), the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+5.1%, +177,600), and the Elgin Metro (+5.0%, +11,900).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago Metropolitan Division (-2.3 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA (-2.1 points to 6.8%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.0 points to 4.3%).
The unemployment rate increased in the Rockford MSA +0.2 point to 8.5%. The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 101 counties and increased in one.
Champaign-Urbana
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.8 percent in March 2022 from 5.3 percent in March 2021. The last time the March rate was equal to or lower was in 2020 when it was 3.4 percent.
Nonfarm employment increased by +2,800 compared to last March.
Leisure-Hospitality (+1,300), Professional-Business Services (+600), Government (+400), Educational-Health Services (+300), Manufacturing (+200), and Wholesale Trade (+100) had payroll gains over the year. The Information (-100) sector had employment declines from a year ago.
Decatur
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 6.8 percent in March 2022 from 8.9 percent in March 2021. There were an estimated 3,180 unemployed people in the labor force in March 2022.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by +1,200 compared to one year ago.
Employment increased in Construction and Mining (+500), Leisure and Hospitality (+400), Other Services (+100), Wholesale Trade (+100), Financial Activities (+100), and Educational and Health Services (+100).
Payrolls were unchanged in Information, Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities, Retail Trade, Government, and Manufacturing.
March payrolls declined in Professional and Business Services (-100).
Springfield MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.5 percent in March 2022 from 6.4 percent in March 2021. There were an estimated 4,762 unemployed people in the labor force in March 2022.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Springfield metro area increased by +4,100 compared to one year ago.
Payrolls increased in Educational and Health Services (+1,600), Leisure and Hospitality (+1,200), Professional and Business Services (+900), Retail Trade (+200), Other Services (+200), Manufacturing (+200), Mining and Construction (+100), and Government (+100).
No payroll changes were reported in Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities, Information or Wholesale Trade.
Decreased employment was reported in Financial Activities (-400).
Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid. The official monthly unemployment rate series for metro areas, counties and most cities begins in 1990. The official monthly nonfarm jobs series for metro areas begins in 1990 and for non-metropolitan counties it begins in 1999.