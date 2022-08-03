MONTICELLO – The unemployment rate was reported at 3.7% in June, the same as in May and .7% lower than a year ago.
According to statistics released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security, there were 8,260 people in the labor force, a drop of 251 from last month. There were 7,957 residents employed and 303 looking for work.
In DeWitt County, ,the jobless rate was reported at 3.9%, a drop of .4% from last month and down 1.4% from a year ago.
In Macon County, the unemployment rate fell to 6.5%, a drop of .6% from last month and down 1.7% from last year.
In McLean County, the jobless rate was recorded at 3.9%, down .2% from last month and down 1.4% from a year ago.
The unemployment rate decreased in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in June according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas except one.
“We continue to be encouraged by the ongoing pandemic-related economic recovery in every corner of the state,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES and its local workforce partners remain committed to providing training employment services for the unique Illinois workforce.”
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (+4.9%, +175,900), the Rockford MSA (+4.7%, +6,500), and the Bloomington MSA (+4.6%, +4,100).
Total nonfarm jobs was down in the Illinois section of the St. Louis MSA (-0.1%, -200). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality (fourteen areas); Manufacturing (thirteen areas); Professional and Business Services and Education and Health Services (eleven areas each); Mining and Construction, Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities, Other Services and Government (ten areas each); Wholesale Trade and Retail Trade (eight areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-3.2 points to 4.9%), the Rockford MSA (-2.6 points to 6.6%), and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.2 points to 3.7%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties.
Central Illinois Highlights
Decatur MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in June 2022, a decrease of -1.7 percentage points from 8.2 percent in June 2021. There were an estimated 3,040 unemployed people in the labor force in June 2022.
The number of total nonfarm jobs in the Decatur metro area increased by +1,900 compared to one year ago.
Payrolls increased in Mining and Construction (+700), Manufacturing (+500), Leisure and Hospitality (+300), Educational and Health Services (+200), Other Services (+200), and Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities (+100).
No change was reported in Financial Activities, Retail Trade, Wholesale Trade, Information, and Government.
Employment declined in Professional and Business Services (-100).
Champaign-Urbana MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4.2 percent in June 2022 from 5.7 percent in June 2021. The last time the June rate was equal to or lower was in 2019 when it was 3.7 percent.
Nonfarm employment increased by +3,100 compared to last June.
Leisure-Hospitality (+1,500), Manufacturing (+300), Educational-Health Services (+300), and Government (+300) had the largest payroll gains over the year. No sectors had employment declines from a year ago.
Bloomington MSA
The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.9 percent in June 2022 from 5.3 percent in June 2021.
Over the year, nonfarm payroll employment increased by +4,100. Declines were reported in Financial Activities (-100) and Retail Trade (-100). Government (+1,000), Professional-Business Services (+900), Leisure-Hospitality(+900), and Construction (+500) had the largest payroll gains over the year.