MONTICELLO – Logan Courchaine likes to help people. On Good Friday, an off day for Monticello students, the junior from Monticello and dozens of classmates were at the Monticello High School, helping the Monticello High School Rotary Interact Club host an Easter Egg hunt fundraiser to support United Way efforts in Monticello.
More than 100 youth from preschool to elementary searched for 1,500 eggs that were left on the Monticello High School football field. Money raised from the event will go towards the launch of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Piatt County.
“I started with the Interact Club in my freshman year and I like being involved in a club where the things I do actually go to help other people,” he said. “Some clubs are more abstract and don’t go that far into helping others. You can make great connections and become a part of the community. That will only help down the road.”
The goal of the fundraiser was to raise money for the Imagination Library, a book-gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.
“They already have that in a few other Illinois counties and towns, but we are trying to get it started in Monticello,” said Sophie Happ, a senior at MHS.
Happ has been a member of Rotary Interact since she was a freshman.
“I just enjoy getting to help the community in a bunch of different ways,” she said. “We have done a few fundraisers, we have made blankets to donate to homeless shelters, and this year, we have stepped it up and tried to do bigger things to get the community more involved.”
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library launched in 1995 and grew quickly. At first, books were only distributed to children living in Sevier County, Tennessee, where Parton grew up. It became such a success that in 2000, a national replication effort was underway and within three years, more than one million books had been mailed.
“I really thought this was interesting and wanted to help out anyway I could,” said Hannah Hissong, a junior who was selling baked goods at the event.
Thomas Garverick, a resource development associate, with the United Way said he was impressed by the students who offered their time on Friday.
“It’s really great to see a group of high school students willing to do this for the United Way,” he said. “It was very cool getting to connect with them. I had a chance to meet with them and they wanted to step up and help us. All of the money raised here today is going back toward Piatt County efforts and the Imagination Library.”
The goal is to get 100 kids in the program, Garverick said.