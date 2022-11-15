MONTICELLO - When Nick Nichols was serving in Viet Nam, he knew he wasn’t the only one worried about his well-being.
“I know for a fact that my mother was more worried about me, than I was about myself,” Nichols told a group of senior citizens, which included several veterans, at the Piatt County Nursing Home on Friday. “When she saw a story in the newspaper or coverage on television, she had no idea if I was safe, injured, or even dead. I knew I was okay, but it is a burden that all military families carry.”
Nichols, a member of the Piatt County VFW Post 5346, and Commander of the Monticello Honor Guard, was among many local veterans recognized on Friday, Veteran’s Day in Piatt County. Local schools, including Monticello, hosted veterans for breakfast. Ceremonies were held at Maple Point and the Piatt County Nursing Home, a parade with featured speakers in downtown Monticello, and ending with a chili dinner at the DeLand American Legion.
Nichols said that Veteran’s Day is an important day to remember those who served, bu there are other ways to make sure veterans are honored.
“If you have a veteran in your life, ask them about their time in the service,” he said. “Listen to their stories. If you don’t have a veteran in your life, find one and ask them to tell you about their time in the service. If nothing else, thank them.”
On Friday evening, several hundred people gathered in downtown Monticello for the annual Veteran’s Day Parade and ceremony.
“Veteran’s Day is a day set aside to celebrate, remember and reflect,” said Marty Conatser, a member of the DeLand American Legion post and former Legion national commander. “This is the 63rd year the Piatt County Council has had a Veteran’s Day ceremony and parade in Piatt County. The year I was State Commander, I spoke at Daley Plaza with the real Mayor Daley at 11 a.m. on Veteran’s Day. I came back to Piatt County and was the guest speaker for that night right here for this parade and there were more people sitting on the Square in Piatt County than there were at the Daley Plaza event. I am very proud of you for coming out.”
The keynote speaker was Lomac Payton, who was elected State Commander of the American Legion at the state convention in July.
“You should all be very proud of this parade and ceremony,” he said. “A lot of people worked very hard to put this together.”
In his speech, Payton thanked the veterans for their service, but also for those people who step up and take action to help get things done, telling the story of a man named George, an unspecified person who would take care of tasks, when nobody else was willing to step up.
“Don’t fall into a trap and just ‘Let George do it,’” he said. “Take it upon yourself and you can change the world.”