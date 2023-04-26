Piatt County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5346 in Monticello has awarded their 2022-2023 school year awards for the annual VFW “Patriot’s Pen” essay contest and the “Voice of Democracy” speech contest.
Monticello Middle School student Addison Dorjahn received 1st place in the Patriot’s Pen contest for her essay on the topic of, “My Pledge to our Veterans”. Monticello High School student Cody Ball received 1st place in the Voice of Democracy contest for her speech on, “Why the Veteran is Important”. Each winner received a certificate and $100 award.
The topics for the 2023-2024 school year are, Patriot’s Pen (grades 6-8), “How are you Inspired by America?” and Voice of Democracy (grades 9-12), “What are the Greatest Attributes of our Democracy?” Entry applications can be found on www.vfw.org or by emailing piattcountyvfw5346@gmail.com.
Pictured (L to R): MHS Principal Travis Courson, MMS Principal Mark Hughes, Cody Ball, Addison Dorjahn, and Piatt County VFW Post 5346 Commander Seth Floyd.