MONTICELLO – Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang has joined dozens of other sheriffs in Illinois who have promised not to enforce the newly-enacted assault weapons ban, also known at the Protect Illinois Communities Act.
“As your duly elected Sheriff, my job and my office are sworn, in fact, to protect the citizens of Piatt County,” the sheriff said in a statement released on social media on Wednesday.
“This is a job and responsibility that I take with the utmost seriousness. Part of my duties that I accepted upon being sworn into office was to protect the rights provided to all of us, in the Constitution. One of those enumerated rights is the right of the people to keep and bear arms provided under the 2nd Amendment: The right to keep and bear arms for defense of life, liberty and property is regarded as an inalienable right by the people.
“I, among many others, believe that HB 5471 is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution. Therefore, as the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for Piatt County, neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the State, nor will we be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been arrested solely with non-compliance of this Act.”
Sheriffs from Logan, McLean and DeWitt counties issued similar statements.
The Protect Illinois Communities Act was passed through the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker Tuesday. It halts the sale of assault weapons in the state of Illinois and requires owners of such weapons to register them with local law enforcement before the end of 2023.
“I’m grateful that people cared enough to get this done now,” Pritzker said while signing it into law on Tuesday.
While Pritzker was quick to sign the measure, the Illinois State Rifle Association is also moving with haste to challenge its constitutionality in federal court.
Association Executive Director Richard Pearson said “we’ll get there as soon as possible” — “next week or the week after.” As a first step, it will seek an injunction barring the law from taking effect.
Legislators on both sides of the debate vouched for and challenged the constitutionality question.
The gun debate in Springfield was driven by the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, where seven people were killed and dozens wounded by a man armed with an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle.
Horrific mass shootings in Highland Park and elsewhere attract national attention and generate emotional energy for legislation to stop them.
But it takes more than passing a law to get the desired result.
Statistics show far greater gun-related death tolls in urban areas. The Chicago Police Department recently released statistics showing that from January through November 2022, there were 600 homicides and 2,600 shootings, almost all of them committed by individuals whose possession of a firearm was illegal.