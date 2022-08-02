BEMENT – Bement High School was built in 1899 and remains the oldest school structure still in use in Piatt, Ford and Champaign counties. And even though she is just one month into her new position as Superintendent of the district, Mary Vogt is very familiar with the history.
She has her grandmother’s autograph book from Bement Township High School from 1933. Vogt’s great-grandparents had moved from Ireland to the Bement/Ivesdale area and lots of extended family members are found on the composite pictures of each of the senior classes that adorn the walls in the high school hallway, dating back to 1918.
“I have found lots of great-aunts and great-uncles up there,” she said. “It really makes it feel like this is home and where I should be.”
Vogt, a school administrator in Monticello for 17 years, was hired in November to replace Sheila Greenwood who retired in 2021, but came back to serve as interim during the 2021-22 school year after the school board decided after an initial search for a superintendent that they did not have anyone to their liking.
Then, just nine miles down the road, they found Vogt.
“It’s going so well, and I love it,” Vogt said after one month on the job. “I still wake up thankful every day that I get to come to work here.”
Starting a new job can be overwhelming. But Vogt is ready for the challenge.
“There is a lot to learn,” she concedes, “But part of what works for me with this job is that I don’t ever hesitate to ask questions. I know that I don’t know everything. I know that I can’t know everything. But I typically know where I can find the answers.”
There are good reasons for Vogt to feel comfortable on where to find answers. Greenwood is only a phone call away. As is her former colleague, Adam Clapp, who is in his first year as superintendent of Monticello Schools, and former Monticello Superintendent Vic Zimmerman, who now works for the Illinois Association of School Administrators and part of his job, is to help new superintendents.
He was one of the featured presenters during a two-day conference for new superintendents in Springfield on July 11-12.
“I came back from that conference and had my first board meeting right away (July 13),” she said. “A board member asked about updating our administrator’s evaluation process. And I had 24 new superintendents that I had met that I could e-mail and ask what they do, as well as Vic. Having resources like that is invaluable for a job like this. I feel like I have two of the best people in Sheila and Vic behind me. I can bounce ideas off of them, too.”
Also, her familiarity with Bement and the area has been important, too.
“Some of the staffing and openings that have come up, I have been able to rely on those sources for help,” she said.
She also credits Greenwood for digging Bement out of a financial hole. When she was hired in the summer of 2013, the school district had a total balance of $90,000 in its three major funds (education, operation and maintenance). Officials were considering a consolidation with Cerro Gordo.
“There were only 34 days of cash on hand,” Vogt said. “They were in financial trouble. Now, there are more than 300 days of cash on hand.”
More than before, but not comparable to Monticello which has more than $32 million in funds available.
Vogt is a Champaign Centennial and Illinois State University graduate. After student teaching in White Heath, she became a middle school teacher in Jacksonville for eight years, followed by one year stint as a principal at A-C Central Middle School in Ashland. Then she was hired and has filled the spot and a couple of different elementary schools. She wasn’t looking to leave Monticello and her job as Washington School principal, but when the opportunity came, she threw her hat into the ring.
“I feel like this is the best kept secret in Piatt County,” she said. “There are so many things happening here that people aren’t aware of.”
Maintenance crews are getting the building ready for the arrival of students on Aug. 17. Nearly 300 students and staff will find new windows in the school.
“We used state grant money ($50,000 from the School Maintenance Grant Program from the Illinois State Board of Education) and they look great,” she said.
Vogt is excited for the start of the school year and to get to know the community even better.
“The school is the central part of this community,” she said. “The residents absolutely love their school and their sports teams. I’m looking forward to getting the school year started.”