MONTICELLO – Monticello’s water tower at Nick’s Park will get some necessary repairs and renovations this summer.
City Administrator Terry Summers told the council the time has arrived to move forward and partner with a company to do annual maintenance.
“Maguire Iron did a visual inspection of this tank in 2019 and identified some things that needed attention, and some needed attention more urgently than others,” he said.
Maguire Iron is based in Sioux Falls, SD, but is one of only two companies that repairs and renovates water towers in Illinois. The Nick’s Park water tower is a 150-million-gallon riveted cone tower.
The exterior renovations will include sand blasting the entire exterior, applying one prime coat, one intermediate coat and one final coat of paint, Summers said.
The interior renovations will include sand blasting the interior of the tank, applying one coat of primer, applying one coat of intermediate epoxy paint, and one finish coat of epoxy paint.
“That tank is a well-built tank and probably better built than the new tank is as far as steel and structure,” Summers said.
The project meets the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) requirements.
Summers said the City of Monticello will receive nearly $753,000 in ARPA funds from FY 2021 and FY 2022 combined. The first annual payment for this project of $110,000 was approved in the FY 2022 budget under ARPA funding expenditures. The second annual payment of $384,385 is planned for the FY 2023 ARPA expenditures. The annual costs thereafter will be proposed within the water works annual operating and maintenance budget. The estimated annual costs in the seven years following the renovation range from $17,576 next year to $23,129 in the 10th year of the contract.
Darin Clarke, regional sales manager and water tank expert for Maguire Iron, said it will take several weeks to complete the job.
“Four to six weeks is a good estimate as far as the time frame of a tank of this size,” he said. “As anyone might realize, with a tank like that, it is a lightning rod and so when we have lightning in the area, it does pose a safety issue. With weather cooperating, four to six weeks, if not sooner, would be safe to say.”
The Nick’s Park water tower is one of three in use by the city and water pressure shouldn’t be affected during the renovations. There is also still plenty of water in case of a major fire or emergency, officials said.
“I would assume Nick’s Park would be closed during certain operations,” Summers said.
“Everything near the tower will be fenced off,” Clarke added. “But when they are blasting, just because of the noise, it might be a good idea to close, but that will only be during the daytime hours. But overall, it shouldn’t affect the enjoyment of the park very much. We will take precautions to ensure that.”
Alderman Wendall Brock asked about splatter from paint hitting cars or property in the area.
“We will handle all of that to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Clarke said.
The time frame on when the project will start has not been identified yet.
Plats approved
In other business, the council final plats for the Sage Crossing Subdivision, second addition, and for the final plat of the Osterloos Addition, located in a subdivision one mile outside of town.
The council also learned that a new street sweeper on order, will not arrive until July.
“I was going to mention that the new street sweeper works like the old one,” Brock said.
Summers said supply chain issues have forced the delay of the arrival of the sweeper, so the city purchased new brooms and placed them on the one currently in use.
“We hope to get it here by July,” Summers added.
Police Chief John Carter told the council that Saturday, April 30 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and the police department is encouraging residents to dispose of their unused prescription drugs. The police department is always available to take back drugs as is Kirby Medical Center and the pharmacy at the hospital.