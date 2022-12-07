CERRO GORDO – Emily Weidner, the elementary principal at Washington School in Monticello, will become the Cerro Gordo Superintendent in July. Weidner will replace Brett Robinson who will retire June 30.
Weidner was selected from a pool of 17 candidates selected by the Illinois Association of School Boards executive search team. The board interviewed six candidates and unanimously selected Weidner at a special board meeting Nov. 30.
The deal is worth three years.
“The board was very pleased with the high caliber of qualified candidates interested in the position,” said School Board President Tony Piraino. “The three finalists we called for the final round were all great candidates and we would have been in great shape no matter which one we picked. But it shows how great that Emily is because she stood out as the unanimous decision for all seven of us. We like her professionalism and they way she builds relationships.”
Weidner said she is “honored to have the opportunity to serve as superintendent in Cerro Gordo.
“Since I grew up locally, I have been familiar with the community and school district for many years,” she said. “It is evident that Cerro Gordo is a close-knit community that values education and supports their students and staff. As I progressed through the selection process for this position and learned more about the district, I was impressed by the community support of the 2017 referendum, the recent facility upgrades, and the options for Cerro Gordo High School students to earn college credit and learn the trades.”
It marks the third time in two years one of Piatt County’s four districts has turned to Monticello for a superintendent hire. It’s also where Bement found Mary Vogt, a former assistant principal at Washington now in her first year as superintendent.
So is Adam Clapp, the former Monticello High principal who was bumped up a rung on the up a rung on the org chart when Vic Zimmerman retired.
Weidner, a former dean of students and volleyball and softball coach at Rantoul High, has been an elementary principal in Monticello since 2008. Thirteen of those years were spent at White Heath Elementary, which in 2014 was named a National Blue Ribbon school by the U.S. Department of Education.
A White Heath native and Monticello High alumna, Weidner earned her doctorate in education from the University of Illinois in 2020.
“The fact that she comes from such a great school district and under the leadership of a great superintendent with Vic Zimmerman, definitely helped,” Piraino said. “She stood out on her own without that, but we talked about the fact that she comes from a great school district, a neighbor of ours and she has a great relationship with the Bement superintendent and that is a bonus because we have a co-op with them and do a lot of things together.”
Piraino and Weidner point out she has worked with Jodi Neaveill, the elementary principal at Cerro Gordo, with Weidner calling it a “very positive experience.”
Piraino said he talked with a member of the Monticello School Board and she also had great references.
“After we posted the hire on social media, so many people commented about her and they were all very positive about her and you don’t often find that on social media, so that tells me we made the right decision,” he added.
“I am excited to bring what I have learned over the course of my 23 years in education to Cerro Gordo and to help the district chart a path forward,” Weidner said. “I am also grateful for the 15 years that I served as principal in Monticello and the relationships that I built with students, staff, and families during that time. I will carry some Sage spirit with me as I transition to my next chapter as a Bronco.
“The Cerro Gordo School Board is very excited to have Dr. Weidner as our new superintendent and look forward to many successful years together,” Piraino said. “The school board also wishes to express our sincere gratitude to Brett Robinson for his 17 years asa our district superintendent, three years as high school principal prior to that, and 36 years total in education.”
The school board will be hosting an event in the spring for the community to wish Robinson well in retirement and to meet Weidner, Piraino said.