MONTICELLO - An extension of the Kirby Wellness Trail is coming, thanks to a generous estate gift from a local couple.
Former Monticello residents, Dick and Ann Skagenberg, provided philanthropic support to many areas in Kirby Medical Center throughout their lifetimes. Ann passed away on April 11, 2019 and Dick passed on Aug. 10, 2019.
The Kirby Foundation learned of their estate gift in 2021.
“This extension to our Wellness Trail will be a wonderful addition and provide running, cycling, and walking opportunities for future generations of patients, staff, and community residents,” says Steve Tenhouse, Kirby Medical Center Chief Executive Officer.
Since 2015, the Kirby Wellness Trail has provided outdoor recreational space to encourage exercise and movement as part of a healthy lifestyle. For the last seven years, community members of all ages have taken advantage of what the trail has to offer.
“We believe funding the Trail expansion is a fitting tribute to the Skagenberg’s legacy and commitment to the hospital’s mission and the communities we serve,” said Luke Feeney, Chair of The Kirby Foundation Board.
The new 10-foot-wide concrete path will be located on the south side of Medical Center Drive and will add six-tenths of a mile to the Wellness Trail. Designed to be close to hospital facilities allowing for easy access, it will loop around the Villas of Hollybrook and the new Therapy and Wellness Center connecting to the existing one-mile path near the parking lot entrance on the north side of Medical Center Drive.
Completion is expected in late October.
New walking paths that also connect to the Trail have recently been constructed throughout Sage Meadows, the housing development to the northeast of the Kirby campus, and Sage Woods, the new “55+” housing development at the entrance to Medical Center Drive.
Once the Skagenberg extension is complete, nearly two miles of outdoor recreational space will be available on the greater medical center campus.
The Skagenbergs were one of the first residents of the Villas of Hollybrook. When the Trail was constructed, they enjoyed observing community members on the path from their patio.
“I imagine that Dick and Ann would have taken great pride in knowing that Kirby Medical Center is continuing to expand and enhance wellness opportunities on our campus thanks to their philanthropic support,” says Sarah Ross, Director of The Kirby Foundation. “Their generous donation to our Wellness Trail is shaping the future of our campus and the healthcare we provide.”