BEMENT – When Amanda Rincker visited the West End Pub with two friends in May of 2021, she noticed it was for sale.
It was a life-changing visit.
“I told my two friends that someday, I was going to own this bar,” she said.
Her vision came true on Aug. 23, 2021 when she officially became owner.
For Rincker, who had bartended and managed at other places, it was a risk.
“I had always wanted to own my own place,” she said. “I had managed and bartended for two years at another place and I just decided it was time to try and do it on my own.”
But there were challenges, of course.
Covid was still a factor and because she wasn’t a regular or an employee, she had concerns about how the locals would see someone new changing “their” bar.
“I had only been here once before I decided to buy it,” she said. “None of the memories were mine to lose and I know that is special to people.”
She tried to leave remnants of the old bar as she made changes.
After marking one year in business last month, she closed the bar for a 31-day renovation project.
She left the shape of the old horseshoe bar on the ceiling to hang lights from. A lot of the old wood was repurposed around the new bar. Old photographs were kept in place.
“My remodel crew was absolutely phenomenal,” she said. “The five of us were here everyday for 31 days from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. most nights. There was a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, but I wouldn’t change any of it for anything. I will always be thankful for my three amigos, Russ Durham, Connor Durham, and Scotty Hale. Lynn Durham was also there everyday with food for all of us and a paint brush in her hand. There were many other friends who stopped in when time allowed and helped where they could or lended tools if they had them that I’m so thankful for. I just can’t thank everyone enough for helping make my dream happen.”
The customers have embraced the new look, she said.
“I think a lot of people miss the old bar, but they definitely love the new bar and all of the open space,” she said.
The West End Pub is located at 481 W. Wilson St. and dates back to the 1800s, Rincker said.
“It has always been a tavern or saloon or a bar,” she added. “I love the history and love to hear stories about this place. I’ve been told they even had their own ‘Miss Kitty’ at one point. But, people love to tell stories about their experiences here or stories that their families told about the place. I’ve never encountered any ghosts here, but I’ve heard stories. I love hearing the history of the Old West and seeing old photos. I love that I now get to be a part of this building’s history.”
Recorded as the ‘Junction Eating House’ restaurant in 1913, the business acquired one of the first liquor licenses in the county and became ‘The Depot Tavern.’ In 1950, it became known as the “West End Tavern.”
“The history of this place is amazing, but it’s the people that make a place special,” she said. “I love this town. I am actually from Cerro Gordo, but the people here are so inviting and so friendly. I never have any problems here.”
But years back, the place had a ‘rougher’ reputation, she said.
“At one point, it was known as the ‘Gun and Knife Club,’” she said. “There were some bad influences, but that has completely turned around and we never have any issues.”
That’s because there are plenty of activities to keep patrons entertained, she said.
Live music is a staple on the weekends. Other night, are filled with Karaoke, volleyball leagues, pol leagues and dart leagues.
“My most popular day is Thursday because it’s ‘Throwback Day,’” she said. “We have the old-time beers like Schlitz or PBR. Customers come in and say they remember drinking that when they were young because that is what they used to steal out of their Grandpa’s or Dad’s cooler.”