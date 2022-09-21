White Heath celebrates 150th

White Heath (population 290) was established in 1872 by Frank White and Noble Porter Heath and that anniversary was celebrated on Sept. 10 with a day-full of activities including a parade. Several other traditional activities took place, including , bingo, a cake walk, kids games, a costume contest, and live music, plus new additions like a car show, baseball games, a clown, and a variety of rides from the Monticello Railway Museum. Historical displays in the Community Building highlighted the town’s history, including the railroad, past Homecomings, and former businesses, which range from doctors’ offices, restaurants, a general store, a grain elevator, a bank, and a pool hall.

