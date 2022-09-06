WHITE HEATH - Community members will come together to celebrate the 150th anniversary of White Heath during a celebration on Sept. 10.
All are invited to take part in the event, starting with a parade through town at 10am. Most activities will take place in and around the White Heath Community Building at 155 S. Orange St., White Heath.
Residents of White Heath (pop. 290), which was established in 1872 by Frank White and Noble Porter Heath, have historically held an annual Homecoming, dating back to 1912.
That year, graduates of “White Heath Academy”, as the one-room schoolhouse was affectionately called, decided to get together to “talk over old times and tell of the money that we haven’t made.”
Homecoming events were held through the years, with a large Centennial Celebration in 1972, and 120th event in 1992, which featured a greased pig contest and a chicken fry.
Descendants of the White and Heath families have been involved in planning this year’s event, including Mary (White) Murphy and Leslie Heath. Murphy, whose great-grandfather was Frank White’s half brother, has fond memories of growing up near White Heath in the house where her father was born.
“Our Homecomings have been opportunities for the community to work together and celebrate,” Murphy said. “There are lots of preparations, tasks are taken on by members of the group working toward a celebration for all to enjoy.”
A few years after the 1992 Homecoming, the event was discontinued, but this year’s sesquicentennial milestone provided an opportunity for residents and neighbors to revive the festivities. The planning committee of about 15 received financial support from Sangamon Township, as well as Kirby Medical Center and Rick Ridings Auto Group, which are in the Township.
Sangamon Township Supervisor Kathleen Piatt noted it was a neat experience to have community members speak at the April Township board meeting, making an appeal for funds to help with the event.
“We always encourage public input and involvement. It was great to see the interest and enthusiasm for bringing folks together to plan and participate in this celebration,” Piatt said. “I’ve really enjoyed being part of the planning committee, learning about past traditions and finding ways to carry those forward.”
This year’s event will feature many of the traditional activities, including a parade, bingo, a cake walk, kids games, a costume contest, and live music, plus new additions like a car show, baseball games, a clown, and a variety of rides from the Monticello Railway Museum.
In addition to the commemorative t-shirts already sold, a limited number will be for sale.
In addition, historical displays in the Community Building will highlight the town’s history, including the railroad, past Homecomings, and former businesses, which range from doctors’ offices, restaurants, a general store, a grain elevator, a bank, and a pool hall.
Along with the United Methodist Church, the school has been a constant through the generations. Murphy hopes the celebration can bring back a sense of community that was partially lost when White Heath School’s seventh and eighth grades were moved to Monticello.
“My siblings and I attended White Heath school. It used to be the center of the community when there were eight grades there with sports activities drawing the families together,” Murphy remembered. “Hopefully our Sesquicentennial Celebration will showcase some of the pride we still have in our little community.”