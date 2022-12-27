MONTICELLO – A final decision on the proposed Piatt County wind farm won’t come until well after the first of the year, but public hearings before the county’s Zoning Board of Appeals have finished.
Closing arguments from attorneys from Apex Energy and opponents were held Dec. 21. A full recap on those arguments will be in our Jan. 4 edition.
“The next step is for this board to have an in-depth discussion and decide whether the special use permit application will be receive its recommendation – yes or no – before it is sent to the Piatt County board,” said Scott Kains, a Springfield attorney who moderated the hearings. “In order to have the board engage in the in-depth discussion, earlier tonight, (witness) James Reed said he urges the ZBA to dive deep into the issues and he couldn’t be more right. For this board to do the deep dive, and do the investigation, the board is going to need time.”
Hearings scheduled for Jan. 3, 5, 10 and 12 were cancelled, but the board will meet Jan. 24 for what Kains called a “D and D” day – “discussion and decision.”
Following that, the board will forward its recommendation to the county board which will consider the special use permit most likely in either February or March.