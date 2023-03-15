MONTICELLO – The agenda for the special meeting of the Piatt County Board for Thursday has been posted, and as expected discussion and possible action in the special use permit application for the Goose Creek Wind Farm is listed.
Previously, the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals held 17 meetings, listening to over 60 witnesses testify in favor or against the proposed Apex project to be built in Sangamon, Goose Creek and Blue Ridge townships. The company plans to build 50 turbines, if approved.
Also on the agenda, is discussion and possible action on the $10 million shared revenue agreement with Apex, and road use agreements with Apex.
The board is also expected to approva bids for the Piatt County Nursing Home HVAC project.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Monticello Community Building, at 201 N. State St., in Monticello.