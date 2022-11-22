MONTICELLO – A proposed wind farm project on Piatt County’s northern edge would bring a capital investment of nearly $500 million of clean, cost-cutting energy to Piatt County, officials said last week in laying out their case for the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm.
Officials from Apex Energy opened a series of public hearings before the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals last week, during the first three scheduled hearings on the proposed project.
In September, Apex Energy filed an 1,800-page special use permit application with the county.
The applicant anticipates that if approved, the project would begin construction in the first quarter of 2023. The construction of the project could be delayed or accelerated depending on several factors, such as permitting, financing, turbine supply, interconnections schedule and obtaining a power purchase agreement. Apex has already ordered 50 V162-6.2 MW turbines from Vestas, a wind turbine manufacturer.
On Tuesday, the first night of the public hearings, ZBA Chairman Loyd Wax announced that Scott Kains, an attorney from Springfield, had been selected as the public hearing moderator to oversee the hearings. In total, 18 hearings had been scheduled but officials hope they don’t have to use all of them. If needed, more hearings will be added.
Piatt County Zoning Administrator Keri Nusbaum told the ZBA members that the necessary fees have been paid by the applicant and that the notice of the public hearing had been published in accordance with law.
Following the hearings, the ZBA will vote on a recommendation and send either a positive or negative recommendation to the county board. In order to receive a positive recommendation, the applicant must meet seven criteria for a special use permit. In its application, and on the first night of the hearings, Apex officials said they have or will meet all seven.
The project is scheduled to be built in Blue Ridge, Sangamon and Goose Creek townships.
“We’re excited about the project,” said Senior Development Manager Alan Moore. “This project has received significant support from the community.”
More than 100 people attended the opening night of the hearings, and Moore explained that the company planned to install 50 wind turbines that stand 610 feet tall.
“We get the question often and it’s ‘Why Piatt County?’” Moore said. “First there is wind in Piatt County. Second, there is a receptive community and I think the room speaks for itself and I also think that the fact that we have 34,000 acres signed to agreements shows there are people interested. We also feel very strongly that wind is compatible with agriculture. Of the 34,000 acres we have signed, we are only taking 25 acres out of production. That will have minimal impact on the rest of the farm. And lastly, transmission capacity. It doesn’t matter how much energy we produce, it won’t matter if we can’t get it on the grid. Our point of impact is the Goose Creek Energy Center, the gas plant which is just east of DeLand.”
Moore said that of the signed lease agreements, only 31% of the property owners currently live in Piatt County. He acknowledged that the company is working with nine drainage districts, but as of yet, do not have any signed agreements.
Phil Luetkehans, an attorney who has been hired by opponents of the wind farm, questioned Moore about several topics, including the decommissioning process. Moore said that in some cases, third-party experts had provided reports and those experts would be available later during the hearings.
Jeff Ellenbogen, a specialist in neurology and sleep medicine from Baltimore, Md., testified for Apex on Wednesday and told the ZBA that there has been a lot of research done on whether or not noise from wind turbines can affect the health of a nearby resident. He cited a Canadian study on wind turbines and how doctors determined there were no direct links between the location of wind turbines and any health issues by nearby residents.
“None of the evidence reviews suggested an association between noise from wind turbines and illnesses such as pain, diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease or headaches,” he said.
Following that, Eddie Duncan, a sound specialist testified that models for noise levels for the project were all under state standards.
“Sound levels from the project were modeled at 1,213 receptors throughout the project area, most of which are residences,” he said. “All of the 1,213 modeled receptors are below the IPCB Class C to Class A nighttime limit. Given this, all primary structures are projected to meet the IPCB regulations and the noise requirements of the Piatt County Ordinance with all turbine locations.”
Limited cross
examination denied
After two days of testimony, attorneys from Apex asked Kains to limit the cross examination from opponents of the project.
“We ask that those individuals who have been identified as clients of Mr. Luetkehans not be able to cross examine the witness, and the reason is because Mr. Luetkehans can ask the questions that they have,” said attorney Ben Jacobi.
Luetkehans argued that there was no rule against his clients from adding additional cross-examination.
Kains denied the request from the wind farm developers.
“We want this to be a public hearing where we want to hear from everybody,” he said. “I want this public hearing to be as wide open as public hearings are intended to be. In the interest of this being a full public hearing where the public has a right to be able to comment and testify, I think they should also be able to ask questions.”