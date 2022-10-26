MONTICELLO – Public hearings before the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals on a proposed wind farm in northern Piatt County will begin Nov. 15 in Monticello.
On Thursday, the seven-member board will vote on adopting a set of rules and procedures for the upcoming meetings which will finalize with either a positive or negative recommendation to the full county board on a special use permit filed by Apex Energy for the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm.
Eighteen meeting dates were set beginning with Nov. 15 and ending Jan. 12. All meetings are set for three hours, beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. at the Monticello Community Building at 201 N. State St. in Monticello.
“This comprehensive, 1,800-page application reflects years of careful study and due diligence by a variety of subject matter experts to produce a world-class project that will significantly benefit the entire community,” said Apex Clean Energy Senior Development Manager Alan Moore. “We’ve met or surpassed every standard laid out in Piatt County’s rigorous wind ordinance, and we look forward to answering any questions residents may have about the project.”
The rules and procedures to be adopted Thursday night include a listed order of the hearings, a schedule of progression, a set of procedures to govern the hearings and a set of guidelines for the hearings.
Full details of the rules and regulations will be in the Nov. 2 edition of the Piatt County Journal-Republican.