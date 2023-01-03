MONTICELLO – Will it be approved or not? That is the question about a proposed Piatt County wind farm that will be answered in 2023. But the status of the Goose Creek Wind Farm planned by Apex Energy dominated the headlines in Piatt County throughout the year, and don’t be surprised if it makes the top of the list in 2023 as well.
There was other news of course. The Monticello Sages High School basketball team made an historic run to the state title game. A senior at MHS made news by winning an individual state championship in cross country. The City of Monticello made a change in its waste-hauling program and long-time Monticello Schools Superintendent Vic Zimmerman retired. Here is a summary of the top ten stories reported by the Piatt County Journal-Republican.
1) Apex submits SUP application
On Sept. 8, Apex Energy submitted a 1,800-page special use permit application to the Piatt County Zoning office, officially setting in motion the county’s process of deciding whether or not to approve or reject the permit.
It was no surprise. Apex officials have been in Piatt County for at least four years, doing tests and surveys, gathering information, and laying the groundwork for the proposed project which is planned to sit on Piatt County’s northern edge.
“This comprehensive, 1,800-page application reflects years of careful study and due diligence by a variety of subject matter experts to produce a world-class project that will significantly benefit the entire community,” said Apex Clean Energy Senior Development Manager Alan Moore.
“We’ve met or surpassed every standard laid out in Piatt County’s rigorous wind ordinance (see Number 7), and we look forward to answering any questions residents may have about the project.”
Apex officials asked the county for a decision before the end of the year, offering a $5 million revenue-sharing proposal if that were to happen. The Piatt County Board never took action on the request.
In November and December, the county’s Zoning Board of Appeals heard testimony on behalf of the wind farm and from those opposed to the project.
The ZBA will forward a recommendation to the county board in January. The board can accept or decline the recommendation.
2) City switches to single waste hauler system
In 2018, Monticello city officials debated on switching to a single-waste hauler from a multi-license system where up to four different waste haulers could conceivably be licensed to haul trash in the city limits. That idea was ultimately rejected by a narrow margin.
In the summer of 2022, City Administrator Terry Summers asked the council to consider that option again, citing the fact that only one hauler had a license to haul trash in the city and there were concerns that the city had no control over future price hikes.
“This is my favorite topic of all time,” said Mayor Larry Stoner, sarcastically at the June 13 city council meeting. The current license structure was adopted in 2015 which allows up to four residential waste hauler licenses available.
“I think the most we have ever had was three,” Summers said. “We were down to two for a while, but now we are down to one.”
After several months of discussion, the city sent out a Request for Proposal, seeking bids to contract with a single-waste hauler.
Only Green For Life Environment (GFL), which owned the only license in Monticello in 2022, and Republic Services of Champaign, offered bids. After a discussion, Republic Services of Champaign was selected.
The new service started Jan. 1.
3) Sages finish second at state
Monticello watched a six-point lead slip away during the final three minutes of the fourth quarter en route to a heartbreaking 32-31 loss against Nashville in the Class 2A state championship game.
These Sages (33-4) will go down in history as the best the program has ever seen.
They earned the most wins in a season. They recorded Monticello’s best playoff finish, topping the 2016-17 team’s fourth-place effort in 2A. They were second in all-time season scoring total with 2,715 points. They tied for sixth in best-ever field goal percentage at 51.7% and Coach Kevin Roy was named the News-Gazette Area Coach of the Year for the second time.
“It’s tough right now because we wanted to win,” said senior forward Joey Sprinkle after the game and who contributed four points, five rebounds and one steal in his team’s first loss since Jan. 25. “Just getting to think that we’re the best team in Monticello history, ever, it’s an amazing accomplishment.”
“Second place is still a great accomplishment. You’ve got to take credit for what you did,” said senior guard Trevor Fox, who scored five points and added two steals versus Nashville. “But we wanted to win that. So we weren’t particularly happy, but you’ve got to congratulate yourself for second place.”
4) The Piatt County Board has a new look.
Kathleen Piatt and Michael Beem have joined the board. District One Member and County Board Chairman Ray Spencer lost his seat in the November election. District Two Board Member Shannon Carroll decided not to run for re-election.
At the re-organizational meeting in December, Todd Henricks was voted in as Chairman and Jerry Edwards was voted to be Vice-Chairman.
In the final meeting of 2022, Randy Shumard (District Three), resigned his seat. A replacement has not yet been named.
5) After 15 years as Superintendent of the Monticello School District, Vic Zimmerman announced his retirement.
“I leave with many great memories and friends and am thrilled to have been able to steer the ship during my time here,” Zimmerman said. “Monticello was a great school district when I arrived in 2007 and I hope it is even better as I leave.”
In February 2007, Monticello hired Zimmerman from St. Joseph High School, where he had served four years as superintendent. He replaced Larry McNabb, who retired at the end of the year.
Zimmerman said he is also proud of the work he has done in Monticello.
“I am proud that our finances have shored up while I have been here,” he said. “My first year, we had total fund balances of $4.5 million in all funds and I estimate we will start next year with over $30 million.”
High School Principal Adam Clapp was hired to replace Zimmerman and he took over on July 1. Two other administrators also have superintendent gigs. Mary Vogt is now the Superintendent at Bement and Emily Weidner was named to the top spot at Cerro Gordo and will take over July 1.
6) Bruhn wins cross country championship
Mabry Bruhn captured the Class 1A girls’ state championship in November with a 3-mile time of 17 minutes, 8.43 seconds.The Monticello senior gave the Sages their first-ever girls’ cross-country individual state champion, as well as their second overall in school history after Steve Schroeder in the 2011 Class 1A boys’ final.
Outside of a 17th-place finish in September’s Richard Spring Invitational, also held at Detweiller Park but including runners from all three IHSA classes, Bruhn was nearly untouchable on a cross-country course all season long.
She didn’t have long to celebrate. After winning the championship, she hoofed it to Centennial Unit 4 Pool in Champaign along with teammates Katie Mesplay and Mylin Bruhn, the latter her sister. And all three proceeded to compete in the local girls’ swimming and diving sectional meet.
Mabry Bruhn placed fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.08) and anchored a fourth-place 400 freestyle relay tandem (4:09.02).
7) Wind Farm ordinance changes
The Piatt County Board approved a final change in its wind energy conversion ordinance in March — a 30-hour annual limit on shadow flicker on adjacent primary structures. It completed a nearly two-year undertaking that overhauled the original 2009 ordinance covering wind farms generating more than 500 kilowatts.
The 30 hours is more than the 15-hour maximum that had been recommended by the county zoning board of appeals. The board also deleted another ZBA recommendation: Expanding shadow flicker limits to pastureland with livestock operations.
The Piatt County board approved a 625-foot tower tip height limit for wind turbines at its meeting Jan. 13
Already approved by the ZBA and county board are setbacks of 1.3 times the tower tip height to the nearest primary structure or 1,600 feet (whichever is greater); 1.3 times tip height to adjacent property lines or 1,000 feet; and noise limits that follow Illinois Pollution Control Board standards.
8) As the City of Monticello enters a new year, hiring a new police chief is among the priorities.
In November, Mayor Larry Stoner announced he had accepted the resignation of Police Chief John Carter. Neither Carter or Stoner have commented publicly on the matter.
During the Nov. 14 meeting, Stoner called upon Lt. Terry Jones to provide the police report, calling him “Acting Police Chief.” On the city’s website, he is referred to as the “Interim Police Chief.”
9) The three suspects in the Jan. 26, 2021 murder of a Hammond man should all face trial in 2023
Charged with the murder of Michael Brown, 64, of Hammond, are Blayton Cota, 20; of Granite City; Jerome Schmidt, 18, of Springfield who was charged as an adult; and a juvenile.
Schmidt appeared in court Dec. 12 and both sides told Judge Dana Rhoades they were ready to go forward with the trial in January. His case will begin Jan. 9 in Monticello.
But the trial for Blayton Coda, 20, of Granite City has hit another delay. On Dec. 16, Rhoades announced that Diane Couri, an attorney from Decatur, had agreed to take the case after Public Defender Tara Grabarczyk had to withdraw due to back issues.
A status hearing is set for Jan. 23 to provide an update on when the trial may be set.
The juvenile’s case is set for a status update on Feb. 21.
10) Facilities upgrade at MHS
A $4.5 million upgrade to the outdoor athletic facilities at Monticello baseball, softball, soccer and football fields is coming.
ATG Sports, based in Festus, Mo., has started work on the new soccer field, in hopes for it to be completed by mid-April. The football field will be next, with an expected completion date in the summer. The softball and baseball fields are expected to be finished in later summer or early fall.
The upgrades include new turf on all of the fields.
The baseball and softball fields will be the home to Monticello Middle School and Monticello High School softball and baseball teams.
The new soccer field will be located inside the track. With the existing lights and the installation of new bleachers and a press box, the soccer teams will have a stadium-type venue which will allow for potential night games in the future.