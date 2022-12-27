MONTICELLO – Mansfield resident Claudia Coil told members of the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals the proposed wind farm by Apex Energy in northern Piatt County has been mistakenly identified.
“A wind farm gives the impression of something that blends and flows with real Americans and real farms in rural America,” Coil said on Monday, the 12th night of testimony before the ZBA. “One definition of farms is an area of land and its buildings to grow crops and the rearing of animals. What Apex is proposing for Piatt County does the opposite of blending and flowing with rural America.”
Apex Energy rested its case for the wind farm earlier this month and opponents got their say before closing arguments, ending 14 nights of public hearings. A full recap on closing arguments will be in the Jan. 4 edition of the Piatt County Journal-Republican.
In January, the ZBA will meet and vote on a recommendation. That recommendation will be sent to the county board for a final vote on the wind farm, most likely in either February or March.
“This is truly the story of David and Goliath,” Coil said. “Goliath, Apex, has come to Piatt County uninvited, representing a large corporation which is well-funded by tax dollars, tax credits or whatever linguistic description one wants by lobbyists and a government energy policy that is not supported by all citizens.”
Coil added that employees who build the wind turbines will return home after the project is complete, many of whom will live out of state.
Coil said the current plans include two turbines within one mile south of her residence near Mansfield and another one to the west. She was one of several residents residing in the footprint who spoke out on Monday night.
Steven Gantz, who lives near DeLand, argued against the height of the proposed turbines.
“These will be huge,” he said of the proposed 610-foot turbines. “These are some of the biggest ones being made at this time. The turbines in McLean County, near Saybrook and Arrowsmith, are 400 feet tall. These will be over 200 feet taller. Apex’ own expert witnesses told us these turbines will cause shadow flicker for over a mile on a sunny day in the morning and evenings.”
There are limits in place on how long shadow flicker can impact a non-participating residential property - 30 hours per year.
“But there is no limit on how long shadow flicker can last in the fields,” he added. “In Piatt County, Illinois, there are lots of farmers who spend their days working in the fields. I think it is possible someone could get disoriented while operating machinery in this environment.”
Two members of neighboring county boards appeared on Monday to testify about their experiences with wind turbine companies.
Cindy Ihrke, a member of the Ford County Board, said the county has three working wind farms.
“We have had a multitude of complaints over the years ranging from noise complaints to television reception,” she said. “We learned as a board that we didn’t have very good options to help people.”
Ihrke added that there were numerous issues with roads and the road commissioners ended up doing several repairs on rural roads.
“They make everything sound like it will run smoothly, but there are pitfalls,” she said.
Terry Ferguson, a county board member in DeWitt County, reminded the board that their job – and the role of the county board – is to protect non-participating landowners.
“Zoning is put in place to keep me from doing something on my property that is not going to mess with you on your property,” he said.
Kayla Gallagher, who lives in the footprint, said Apex has not met the standards set by the ZBA for a special use permit.
“Piatt County is unique in the fact that we consistently top not just the state, but the entire nation in corn and soybean production per acre,” she said. “We farm some of the most productive soil in the world. So you should really consider if it makes sense to put additional wind turbines on prime farmground when we know we can’t make up that production on the same amount of land anywhere else.”
Tuesday night
Matt Minder, a project engineer with Patrick Engineering Inc. in Springfield opened the testimony on Tuesday night. An attorney for the ZBA, Andrew Keyt, told the board that the firm had been hired by the county to do an independent study of the special use permit application.
Their scope included a general technical view of the project, sound compliance review, and a decommissioning plan review.
“In our review, we kind of generally saw that the application complied with all of the required conditions of the county’s ordinance or indicated the intent to be in compliance with those ordinance requirements,” Minder said.
The engineer said the decommissioning plan – the process of removing all wind turbines and returning the soil to its original condition – is difficult to predict.
“A lot of wind farms have gone up,” he said, “but very few have come down and because of that lack of knowledge and the experience of tearing these projects down, there is not a lot of information out there about the estimated costs compared to actually how much it would cost.”
According to Apex, the estimated decommissioning cost in current dollars is expected to be $182,510 per turbine, excluding salvage value. Including resale and salvage values, the estimated decommissioning cost in current dollars is expected to be around $42,926 per turbine. The cost to decommission will depend upon the prevailing equipment and labor costs.
Minder said the firm’s main concern was a “lack of detail” in some aspects of the application.
Wednesday night
Testimony wrapped up Wednesday but not before opponents urged the ZBA to send a negative recommendation to the county board.
“There are so many people that don’t want them, why don’t they put them in areas where there are no people?” asked Dennis McKanic of Bement. “That would also be the best and safest thing for the environment.”
James Reed of DeLand, who said he was neither in favor of, or against the project, let the board know he was concerned about the height of the turbines, which will be 610 feet.
“They are so high that they will require two ADLS (Aircraft Detection Lighting System) on them,” he said. “I also think there are setback issues.”
The ZBA will meet Jan. 24 to discuss the project and vote on a recommendation to the county board.