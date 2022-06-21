DECATUR — Authorities say a seven-week-old baby from Bement died as a result of “shaken baby syndrome” last month.
Maren Bowyer Gallagher was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m. May 18 at St. John’s Children’s Hospital in Springfield. She had been taken there from a day care in Forsyth.
On June 15, Taylor Burris, 24, of Forsyth, was charged with endangering the life and health of a child, aggravated battery to a child resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter.
She remains in the Macon County Jail after her bail was set at $250,000.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said Burris told them she became frustrated when the baby would not stop crying and shook her in an attempt to quiet the child.
“The preliminary findings are consistent with blunt-force injury to the head,” Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said. “The important question in this case, as in all cases of infant head trauma, is whether or not the injuries the child sustained are consistent with the explanation given by the caretaker. The final autopsy report is not done.”
Police said that they were called to the day care around 2 p.m. on May 17 for a report of an unresponsive child. She was transported to a local hospital. The baby died about 13 hours later.
The pathologist report indicated she had a contusion to the right temple and cheek, as well as several other injuries.
The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department. The Department of Children and Family Services also was advised and assisted with the investigation.
Maren was born March 25, 2022, a daughter of Macaulay and Hannah Chapman Gallagher.