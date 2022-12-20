MONTICELLO – An industrial arts teacher at Monticello High School is the new Ward 2 Alderman for Monticello.
Ryan Woodham of Monticello was nomintated by Mayor Larry Stoner and sworn in last week, replacing Tammy Sebens, who resigned in November.
“I have been thinking about it for a couple of years,” Woodham said. “I just want to get more involved in the community. Being a teacher and a coach, I do have some involvement in the community, but it is limited to the school and school district. I have lived in Monticello my whole life and I am very proud of this community so I kind of wanted the opportunity to step out of the school and help the community as a whole.”
Woodham is an assistant football coach with the Monticello Sages football team. In 2019, he was named an “Exemplary Teacher” by the Illinois Career and Technical Education organization.
Woodham plans to run for re-election to the seat when it is on the ballot next spring.
“I am out getting signatures right now,” he said last Wednesday. “My original plan was not to run, but after the first meeting and talking to people, it got me excited and I decided now was the time.”
Woodham said there is no single issue that he has targeted.
“I wouldn’t say there is anything that stands out,” he added. “There is no motive or one significant thing I am trying to change. I want to help the residents of Monticello grow in general and it is too early now to get a good grasp on it, but as issues come up, I am sure there will be things I gravitate to more than others.”
Stoner’s appointment was approved by the council unanimously.