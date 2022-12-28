MONTICELLO – The firm hired to complete a $4.5 million upgrade to the outdoor athletic facilities at Monticello’s baseball, softball, soccer and football fields have already started work on the job.
Representatives from ATG Sports, based in Festus, Mo., were in Monticello on Dec. 20, Monticello Superintendent Adam Clapp told the school board last week.
“They are starting to saw cut the interior of the track so we can pour a curb and weather permitting, they will be working through the winter, and we hope that the soccer field will be finished in April,” he said.
Clapp said that the feedback he has received since the announcement of the upgrade was made a month ago, has been positive.
“When you look at it from the standpoint of usage and it will be a relatively quick turnaround,” he said. “By October, we will have four turf fields that the school district will utilize as we will be looking for opportunities for the community to use it as well and travel teams. We are excited about that and we have received a lot of positive feedback from conversations with those teams and officials.”
The upgrades will be paid for utilizing revenues gained from corporate personal property replacement taxes (CPPRT), which are revenues collected by the state of Illinois and paid to local taxing bodies to replace money that was lost when their powers to impose personal property taxes on corporations, partnerships and other business entities were taken away.
Roof bids
The board will seek bids to repair the roof on the 1966 high school addition. The roof was replaced in the middle 1990s and officials say it is time for a new one. That will be a summer 2023 project, Clapp said.