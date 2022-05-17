MONTICELLO – As a sixth-grader, Ethan Robson followed his favorite sports teams on Instagram. But it wasn’t the wins and losses that intrigued him. It was often the graphic arts department that he rooted for.
“I saw they were posting some really cool graphics and I started wondering how I could do something like that,” said the Monticello senior. “So, I went on YouTube and learned.”
It turned into the start of a business, one that he showed off at the third annual Sangamon Valley CEO Trade Show at the Kirby Medical Center on Thursday.
BTD Graphics, a graphic design company, was created by Robson in 2016, but got much more attention as one of four businesses developed and led by students in the Sangamon Valley CEO program, a business course for high school seniors from Monticello, Argenta-Oreana, Bement, Cerro Gordo and DeLand-Weldon.
“They apply and have to be selected for the program,” said Lisa Sheppard, the facilitator for the course. “It’s a full school year and we always meet at a business, never a classroom, from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. They are always receiving real world business skills from actual professionals.”
During the first semester, the students work together to create a business to raise funds. Those funds are then distributed through the form of grants approved by the program’s 12-member board of directors to fund the student’s individual projects during the second semester. Thursday’s trade show was the culmination of the semester’s work.
Robson prides himself on delivering high-quality graphics and logos to help elevate the client’s brand.
“I was fortunate enough to make graphics for the senior athletes at Monticello,” he said. “It’s been cool to be connected with sports, even though I don’t necessarily play.”
Rosa Baker’s bakery business offers four flavors of fudge.
“They all have five ingredients or less,” the senior from Monticello, said. “I created three of them with my Mom in the kitchen because she is a very good cook and I can learn from her. But everything else, I did on my own.”
Baker plans to study accounting at Illinois State University next year, but she has an eye for business.
“I have loved business ever since I was in junior high,” she said. “But I have learned valuable things from this course and it has been a great experience.”
Jaxon Trent and his friend, Trevor Fox, started 2 Camera Dudes, which offers businesses a different form of advertising. Also a senior from Monticello, Trent says his business proved videos that highlight the best qualities and attributes of a business.
“It started with the Pep Club at school,” he said. “We did some things and we started getting more followers and developing a fan base. This program has been awesome. I have learned so much, made a lot of contacts and received feedback from lots of business owners.”
Abby Lambert, a senior at Argenta-Oreana, creates handmade products “that helps you express your true colors.”
These products consist of four different sizes of bracelets along with keychains.
“I just love everything about running my own business,” she said. “You can do anything and it’s great being your own boss.”
Each student is paired with a professional mentor that meets with them once per month. CEO students interact with more than 70 area businesses. They tour facilities, interview business professionals, and learn best business practices. Business visits and professional guest speakers provide an eye-opening experience, as students are able to explore and learn about local companies.
Each student creates a business and financial plan for their individual business venture.
Last year, there were 12 students in the program and next year, 11 have been accepted, Sheppard said.
“Covid hurt us, but I think we are getting back to normal,” she said. “But this group has been fantastic to work with and it will be interesting to see what their future holds.”