MONTICELLO – Public hearings before the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals on a proposed wind farm in northern Piatt County will begin Nov. 15 in Monticello.
On Thursday, the five-member board adopted a set of rules and procedures for the upcoming meetings which will finalize with either a positive or negative recommendation to the full county board on a special use permit filed by Apex Energy for the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm.
Eighteen meeting dates were set beginning with Nov. 15 and ending Jan. 12. All meetings are set for three hours, beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. at the Monticello Community Building at 201 N. State St. in Monticello.
“We hope we don’t have to use all of those,” said Zoning Administrator Keri Nusbaum. “But there is a lot of work in setting it up. We have to rent the facility and get audio set up.”
Apex Clean Energy Senior Development Manager Alan Moore stated, “This comprehensive, 1,800-page application reflects years of careful study and due diligence by a variety of subject matter experts to produce a world-class project that will significantly benefit the entire community,” said Apex Clean Energy Senior Development Manager Alan Moore. “We’ve met or surpassed every standard laid out in Piatt County’s rigorous wind ordinance, and we look forward to answering any questions residents may have about the project.”
The wind farm is the first proposed for Piatt County.
The rules and procedures adopted Thursday night include a listed order of the hearings, a schedule of progression, a set of procedures to govern the hearings and a set of guidelines for the hearings.
Order of Public Hearing
The first meeting will be called to order at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 and begin with the Pledge of Allegiance. A roll call of ZBA members will follow.
Nusbaum will provide a project overview. ZBA Chairman Loyd Wax will then identify and introduce the public hearing moderator.
Following that, evidence from the applicant will begin. That will be followed by evidence from persons in favor of the application.
At the conclusion of that, evidence from counsel in opposition to the application will be heard. Those opposed to the project will then get their say and then, evidence from people who are neutral on the application will have their chance to be heard.
Closing statements will be next. The board will receive any written comments regarding the application, and then the board will deliberate and vote on a recommendation.
Hearings are scheduled for Nov. 15, 16, 17, 21, 22 and 29; and Dec. 6, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 27, and 29; and Jan. 3, 5, 10, and 12. Those dates made be modified.
Schedule of Progression
The project overview will include a general description of the proposed wind energy conversion system and the areas in which such system is proposed to be developed. The ZBA or county staff will provide confirmation that the necessary fees have been paid by the applicant and that the notice of the public hearing has been published and mailed in accordance with law.
All witnesses, including those of the applicant and any other interested party, wishing to address the ZBA, shall be sworn.
All witnesses shall testify under oath.
Apex Energy officials shall remain present for questioning by the ZBA or other interested parties, until such time as the witness is excused by the chairperson.
ZBA members may ask questions at any time during the hearing.
During closing statements, the applicant shall not introduce any new information.
Opponents also have the opportunity to issue a closing statement, but only if they have testified previously.
They also are not allowed to introduce any new information.
The applicant can issue a rebuttal statement.
The vote of the ZBA is not a final decision, but is a recommendation to the Piatt County Board. The ZBA shall transmit its findings and recommendations to the county board.
The county board can accept or reject the recommendation made by the ZBA.
Procedures governing the public hearings
Evidence may be presented in two forms.
Oral testimony which may also include documentary evidence, presented at the public hearing. For expert witnesses, there will be no time limit. For non-expert witnesses who are Piatt County residents, there will be a time limit of 45 minutes.
For non-expert witnesses who are not Piatt County residents, the time limit will be 15 minutes.
Written testimony may also be submitted to the zoning administrator either prior to the public hearing or during the course of the hearings.
Speakers may not grant time to other speakers. Testimony is limited to on time per person, unless that witness is recalled by counsel or at the request of the ZBA.
Audience members must be seated and quiet, loitering in the hearing room is prohibited. Any person who is unruly, disrupts or attempts to disrupt the hearing or otherwise engages in inappropriate behavior will be expelled. Excessive applause, jeering or other commotion shall be considered disruptive.
Guidelines
The chairperson and the ZBA may modify procedures at their discretion.
A court reporter shall be present at every hearing and voting meeting in order to provide a transcript of the proceedings. Transcripts will be prepared by the court reporter and sent to the ZBA.
Any additional hearings necessary shall be scheduled by the ZBA.
The chairperson shall have the authority to control the hearing proceedings and may set time limits, schedule the appearance of witnesses and require their appearances on dates set forth in the scheduling order, restrict witnesses from testifying for failure to appear on the date scheduled for that witness’ testimony, adopt reasonable limits upon the questioning of witnesses by the applicant and interested parties, and take other action deemed reasonably necessary by the chairperson in order to conduct the hearing in an orderly, efficient and professional manner.
The hearing shall not be governed by and the ZBA shall not be bound by the strict rules of evidence.
The ZBA may exclude irrelevant materal and unduly repetitious testimony and any other testimony that is not pertinent to the proceedings.
Public hearings may be held by less than a quorum of the ZBA, but any ZBA member who misses a meeting must read the transcript provided by the court reporter before being allowed to vote on the recommendation.
Informing the public
Nusbaum reported that there were more than 1,100 letters to Piatt County residents within the footprint of the project ready to be mailed to be informed about the project.
NOTE: During the meeting of the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals in which the board first considered, and then adopted a set of rules and procedures for the upcoming public hearings on the proposed Piatt County wind farm, the developers laid out their own set of guidelines they would like followed.
