MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals will consider adding at least 35 conditions to a special use permit application for the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm in northern Piatt County.
Last Tuesday, Andrew Keyt, an attorney representing the ZBA, unveiled the proposed conditions and began the process of gaining the board’s input on each one. After more than 90 minutes of discussion, the board had considered – and in some cases made adjustments – to about one-third of the conditions.
The remaining two-thirds will be discussed at meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Thursday, Feb. 2.
“There is a lot of information in front of you,” Springfield lawyer Scott Kains, who moderated the hearings, told the ZBA. “There is a lot of legal language that Mr. Keyt has prepared and we have to take our time.”
More meetings will be scheduled if necessary. Keyt also has prepared a 28-page “Findings of Fact and Recommendation” for the ZBA to consider. Keyt will also discuss those findings with the ZBA.
Once finished, the board will discuss and then vote on a recommendation that will be forwarded to the county board for a final vote on the project proposed by Apex Energy.
The Piatt County Board had hoped to vote on the project at its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 8, but that vote would be pushed back if the ZBA is still considering the project at that time.
Among the conditions suggested by Keyt, was a condition that Apex Energy be limited to construction of 50 turbines.
The special use permit application filed in September, sought approval for up to 60 wind turbine locations in the northern portion of the county for a 300 MW wind farm. Of the approved locations, only 50 would be constructed, officials said.
“They said that throughout the public hearings,” Keyt said, “but this condition kind of holds them to the fire on that.”
Road usage
Apex would be required to enter into all necessary road usage agreements with the county board and applicable township road districts.
Also, one condition states that Apex would be required to comply with restrictions or requirements imposed by the county board or zoning administrator upon construction and maintenance traffic to avoid conflicts with school bus traffic and with farm and other vehicular traffic in the project area. The company would be required to inform school districts of planned traffic activity three days prior.
The condition requires Apex to maintain a Facebook or other social media site with links to online information about planned activity.
Apex would also be required – when filing a construction permit for a turbine – to provide an updated sound study based on the location requested. The company would also be required to provide post-construction sound studies and shadow-flicker studies. Sound studies shall be completed within 180 days on any primary structure and the shadow flicker study shall be completed within 15 months and shall be based on monitoring of actual weather conditions.
Apex Energy officials said if approved, the project would begin construction in the first quarter of 2023. The construction of the project could be delayed or accelerated depending on several factors, such as permitting, financing, turbine supply, interconnections schedule and obtaining a power purchase agreement. Apex has already ordered 50 V162-6.2 MW turbines from Vestas, a wind turbine manufacturer.
The project is scheduled to be built in Blue Ridge, Sangamon and Goose Creek townships. One condition stipulates that the project shall begin by Dec. 31, 2023 and construction is to be completed within 24 months after the beginning of construction.
In order to receive a positive recommendation, the applicant must meet seven criteria for a special use permit. In its application, and throughout the hearings, Apex officials said they have or will meet all seven.