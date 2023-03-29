MONTICELLO – The county board will consider approving a special use permit for an event venue at 1866 Bucks Pond Road near Monticello.
Brett Hermann told the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals that the venue would be a place for events for 200 people or less.
“We would have small weddings – about 150 people or so, but it would probably be used more for birthday parties, reunions, business lunches and things like that,” he said. “We would just like to be able to rent it out to cover our costs for it. It’s more for personal use, but we would like to have the option.”
A couple of open house events at the venue known as “The Gathering Place” have been held and the response has been positive, Hermann said.
“It looks like quite a nice facility,” said ZBA Chairman Loyd Wax.
There is a pond with a diving board located near the facility, but that would not be available for events, Hermann said.
“If anybody gets in the pond, they will be asked to leave,” he added.
The ZBA members had some concerns about parking, but there is plenty of space, Hermann said, unless it is muddy.
The ZBA recommended approval of the special use permit. The county board will vote April 12.
Solar array
The county will also consider a setback variation to allow construction of a solar array on property owned by Andrew Ducker at 2183 Wagon Trail Road in White Heath.
Ducker said that the only negative response came from a man who identified himself as the president of the Wagon Trail Road Homeowner’s Association, but that association has not had a meeting in at least 10 years and state law mandates that if a homeowner’s association does not meet once per year, it is considered to be dissolved.
Zoning officer Keri Nusbaum said that State’s Attorney Sarah Perry told her that the zoning board does not have to cater to the wishes of an HOA and need only to be concerned with the setbacks which are 50 feet. Ducker would like to place the solar array with a 25-foot setback.
He told the board that none of his neighbors object and several already have solar arrays or are planning on installing one.
Wax said he is concerned about allowing 25-foot setbacks.
“I am hesitant because I can see a lot of these requests coming,” he said.
Still, the board voted unanimously to send an approval recommendation to the county board.