MONTICELLO – Members of the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals voiced their concerns on a special use permit application for a Piatt County wind farm last week, and then voted to forward it to the county board without a positive recommendation.
The five-member panel voted unanimously against supporting the proposed project after 14 nights of testimony from those supporting and those against the Goose Creek Wind Farm.
A final decision on the Goose Creek Wind Farm for northern Piatt County by the full county board is unknown. The posted agenda for Wednesday’s county board meeting did not include a vote on the wind farm.
“I have concerns about the noise potential and the uncertainty surrounding health issues and sleep disturbance,” said ZBA board member Will Chambers during a Thursday night meeting of the ZBA. “As far as safety, I have concerns about fire issues. And I think there is a safety risk for aerial applicators. I think comfort for those within the footprint could be impacted.”
Last year, Apex submitted an 1,800-special use permit application to build 50 turbines in Goose Creek, Sangamon and Blue Ridge townships. Over 14 nights, the ZBA heard from 62 witnesses, of which 33 testified in support of the project.
“I agree that there are some detrimental factors affecting the public health, safety, morals, comfort or general welfare of the residents,” said board member Jim Harrington.
Special use permits suggest seven factors to be met for approval. The board voted that Apex Energy fell short on six of them.
Board member Kyle Lovin agreed that there were safety concerns.
“If there is a fire and you add 30 mph winds and dry corn, that doesn’t sound good,” he said.
Board members also worried about property values. Testimony from Apex witnesses suggested that property values would not be affected, but opponents of the project also had expert witnesses testify that a wind farm would affect property values.
“I do feel there is a concern with that, and I don’t think we can go along with the notion that there is no effect there,” Harrington said. “As far as use and enjoyment, I don’t think it is very hard to argue that if you are in a close proximity of this, you are going to at least at a bare minimum notice this if you are in your back yard or wherever.
There are differing degrees based on how close you are.
I would say there is enough evidence that it will adversely affect some individuals usage of their property.”
ZBA board chairman Loyd Wax agreed.
“My concerns were diminished property values and some health issues,” he said.
“The reason a lot of residents moved to the rural areas was because they liked the peace and quiet. I think this goes against that in the way that would affect their use and enjoyment of their property.”
The board voted that Apex was likely to meet one of the seven factors to be considered for a special use permit, and that was the promise that adequate utilities, access roads, drainage or other necessary facilities will be provided.
“I have faith that this will get done,” Wax said.
The board also agreed that at this time, there is not a public necessity for a wind farm.
Board members agreed that there is not a general need in the community for more access to electrical supply. During the discussion, board members Chambers, Wax and Harrington praised Apex officials for the amount of work that had been done exploring the potential economic benefits for the county including the school districts.
“I agree that the potential revenue is important,” Harrington said, “but I wouldn’t want to live near one of these.”
“There is not enough benefit there to outweigh the negative impact of non-participating residents,” Chambers added.
Apex officials said they will continue to fight for the project.
Senior Development Manager Alan Moore issued a statement on Monday.
“We are of course disappointed in the Zoning Board’s decision, and also alarmed that the ZBA would vote to reject the project while at the same time acknowledging on the record that we have met all requirements of Piatt County’s ordinance.
“While we presented a sound case based on science, statistics and studies based specifically on our project, hearsay and gross misinformation still managed to make its way into the record to the disadvantage of all. There are dozens of successful wind projects throughout the state of Illinois - if the false statements regarding these risks were true, we should be hearing about them from all corners of the state, including most of Piatt County’s neighboring counties - but we do not hear them, because they are not true.
“We are hopeful that the Piatt County Board members who have diligently attended the Zoning Board hearings over the course of the last three months will look past the misinformation and consider the objective record, the facts presented, as well as the remarkable benefits that this project offers to Piatt County and Piatt County residents.”