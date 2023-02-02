MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals has forwarded the special use permit application for a proposed wind farm for Piatt County to the full board, but with a negative recommendation.
A final decision on the Goose Creek Wind Farm for northern Piatt County by the full county board could come as soon as Wednesday, when the board is scheduled to meet.
“I have concerns about the noise potential, the uncertainty surrounding negative health issues and sleep disturbance,” said ZBA board member Will Chambers during a Thursday night meeting of the ZBA.
Last year, Apex submitted an 1,800-special use permit application to build 50 turbines on Goose Creek, Sangamon and Blue Ridge townships. Over 14 nights, the ZBA heard from 62 witnesses, of which 33 testified in support of the project.
“There were a number of conflicting issues and some evidence which would be detrimental to the health, safety and welfare of the residents,” said board member Jim Harrington.
Special use permits require seven factors to be met for approval. The board voted that Apex Energy fell short on six of them.
“We are not done yet,” said Alan Moore, “We still have a lot of work to do. We do appreciate the work of the board, the work of our supporters and the public to attend these hearings and we look forward to the next step.”
The county board could vote on the project at its full board meeting on Wednesday.
Full coverage of this meeting will appear in next week's Piatt County Journal-Republican.