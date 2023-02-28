MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals is taking another look at the ordinances for wind farms, but they may have little choice in what changes they make.
“This isn’t something that this board can say whether this is good or bad and that we are going to make these changes and go by what you say or what someone else says,” said ZBA Chairman Loyd Wax. “This is a mandate, frankly from the state. It is due to legislation that has been passed and signed by the governor and we are required to change our wind farm zoning requirements to meet the state’s requirements. We have a deadline to do that, but we don’t have a choice, so it’s not going to make a difference if people tell us it’s a good deal, a bad deal, or what. It’s not going to change what we do when basically, we have been told this is what we have to do.”
In January, before the legislation was passed, the county board voted to have the ZBA review the current wind farm ordinances, following 17 nights of testimony and discussion on the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm in northern Piatt County.
The ZBA forwarded the special use permit application to the full board, but with a negative recommendation.
The county board is expected to vote on the project on March 16.
Any changes to the current wind farm ordinance would not affect that application, but the changes could be in effect for future proposed projects, or if Apex were to re-submit a special use permit, should the county board deny the Goose Creek Wind Farm.
A year ago, the Piatt County board approved some final changes to its wind energy conversion ordinance, which followed a two-year undertaking of the ordinance that overhauled the original 2009 ordinance covering wind farms generating more than 500 kilowatts.
Also in January of this year, the county board placed a moratorium on wind farms until Sept. 1. That also, does not affect the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm project.
“This is not our choice one way or the other,” Wax said. “We are just implementing what the state requires us to do.”
Governor J.B. Pritzker signed HB 4412, which passed in the recent lame-duck session of the outgoing legislature and bars counties from banning the projects. The Illinois Farm Bureau and 70 counties oppose the legislation, which creates a commission that will oversee and approve wind farms statewide except for Chicago. The new law prevents any local ordinance from being more restrictive than the new state standards.
Public Comment
During the public comment portion of the meeting, several Piatt County residents thanked the ZBA board members for the time spent on the Goose Creek Wind Farm public hearings including Kelly Vetter of Monticello.
“I am disappointed that the state wants to take away home rule,” she said.
She added that she had a conversation with State Senator Chapin Rose and learned that a lawsuit is being considered to oppose the legislation.
“They are trying to get a bunch of counties to get involved,” she added. “It is still a work in progress.”
Jim Reed of DeLand also encouraged the ZBA to look closely at the state rules and regulations.
“The state bill has a significant number of things must do to change and adopt their zoning ordinances to comply with the state,” he said. “But I know a number of counties are looking to see if they can add other things and other protections that are not limited by the bill that might also be put in place within their county and still protect the citizens in their county.”
Shadow flicker discussion
On Thursday, the ZBA discussed changes to the wording of shadow flicker.
Previously, the county board approved a change to a 30-hour annual limit on shadow flicker on adjacent primary structures. The 30 hours is more than the 15-hour maximum that had been recommended by the county zoning board of appeals. The board also deleted another ZBA recommendation: Expanding shadow flicker limits to pastureland with livestock operations.
The 30 hours is also now what the state allows.