MONTICELLO – At first glance, it looked like an ordinary Hawaiian shirt. Appropriate enough to wear if you are attending your final meeting as Superintendent of the Monticello School District after 15 years. But, there was more to it than that.
It was a one-of-a-kind custom made shirt, one with Zimmerman and the faces of the seven other members of the administrative staff at the district.
“It was a retirement gift from our administrators,” Zimmerman proudly announced as he showed it off last Wednesday at his final school board meeting. “I’m very proud.”
“I leave with many great memories and friends and am thrilled to have been able to steer the ship during my time here,” Zimmerman said. “Monticello was a great school district when I arrived in 2007 and I hope it is even better as I leave.”
Zimmerman brought stability to the position. Prior to his arrival, there had been six superintendents in the previous 15 years.
In February 2007, Monticello hired Zimmerman from St. Joseph High School, where he had served four years as superintendent. He replaced Larry McNabb, who retired at the end of the year.
Before the St. Joseph job, Zimmerman was at Mahomet-Seymour for 10 years where he taught math and coached football and track. He was also an administrator at the high school for six years.
He is a graduate of Paxton High School and has bachelor’s master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Illinois.
Zimmerman said he is also proud of the work he has done in Monticello.
“I am proud that our finances have shored up while I have been here,” he said. “My first year, we had total fund balances of $4.5 million in all funds and I estimate we will start next year with over $30 million.”
Students and
graduates
Zimmerman takes pride in the Monticello students and graduates as well.
“It takes almost two hands to count the number of Sage graduates who have gotten appointments to our nation’s military academies and we have had hundreds of Illinois State Scholars,” he adds.
In 2007, there were no IHSA state trophies in the high school’s trophy case. Now there is a trophy case dedicated to only state trophies, including a pair of state championships.
Zimmerman fondly remembers the 2018 State Football championship run by the Sages. Monticello beat Byron 24-20 on the day after Thanksgiving.
“After the game, (High School Principal Adam) Clapp and (Athletic Director Dan) Sheehan showed me they had already purchased state championship T-shirts,” he said. “I know that they did not tell Coach Cully Welter about that as he is very superstitious.”
Zimmerman will be working for the Illinois Association of School Administrators helping new superintendents , including Clapp, who will take over for Zimmerman July 1.
“I’m excited to have Adam take over and I feel that we are in very good shape because we have been working on the transition for six months, now,” he said. “So, I will stop in and see him. We aren’t planning on leaving, so you will still see me around.”
Zimmerman, who has served as the president of the Illinois Association of School Administrators for the 2020-21 school year, says he has learned about a lot of school districts and is fortunate that Monticello is different.
“I am proud of our school board members over the years,” he said. “As a veteran Superintendent who served as President of our State Superintendent’s Association, I have heard so many horror stories of school board members not getting along with each other, not allowing their Superintendents to run the district, and wanting to micromanage the daily goings on. That is not the case with our school board. I appreciate the trust that they have shown in me over the years. I am proud that we have improved our school facilities over the years.”
Kevin Frye was on the school board when Zimmerman was hired. He is now the Board President.
“It has been on honor to work with him,” he said. “He has been a great superintendent and I appreciate all of the heart and soul he put into it.”
Zimmerman attended more than 250 board meetings and said he “loved it” 99.2% of the time. But he knows there were some critics.
“While not everyone can agree with all of the decisions and direction changes that we made over the years, I found that those that did not agree were able to state their points in a mostly respectful way,” he said. “Social media adds an interesting variable to leadership positions nowadays.”
He says there is no other place he would rather have been.
“Monticello is truly a unique place to live and work,” he added. “I appreciate our supportive parents who are willing to volunteer when asked. I appreciate our community members who step forward when we have a need, and I appreciate our “Monticello” kids who are respectful of others, who understand that the team is bigger than the individual and who are going to go out and make a difference in our world in whatever way they can do so.”
Zimmerman said he keeps getting asked if he is counting down the days to his retirement.
“My answer is NO. I have always loved coming to school and I have said for years if you don’t love your job then you need to find another one. Life is too short to not love what you do every day. I am looking forward to handing over the keys to our new Superintendent Adam Clapp and seeing where the district goes from here. We are in great hands going forward.”
There is also one other thing he is proud of. His family.
“I am a proud dad of three Sage high school graduates and now three college graduates. Luke is a Chicago Firefighter, Ryan is a catastrophic insurance adjustor for Pilot, and Noah will start a job in accounting at Price Waterhouse in Chicago this fall. I am proud to be married to Lori for what will be 33 years in June – she retired as a teacher two years ago and may or may not be looking forward to my retirement.”
Zimmerman’s last day will be Thursday, when at 2 p.m., he hands over the keys to his office to Clapp.